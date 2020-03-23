Carroll cancels in-person classes until fall; graduation moved to December

Carroll College announced Monday that it will extend remote learning through the end of the current term, May 7.

President John Cech, in a letter to students and faculty, said the administration had also determined that all summer courses will be delivered remotely or online. This effectively puts a hold on all in-person classes until the fall semester.

"We felt the need to provide our students and faculty with some predictability, particularly in light of shelter-in-place orders in other areas of the country," Cech said. "We are well positioned to deliver instruction through May 7 remotely and this will not change."

This is a response to growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus and was announced as part of the college's weekly COVID-19 update.

In the announcement, Cech said the administration also made the "difficult decision" to postpone the spring commencement ceremony. The next ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, and spring graduates will be able to participate.

According to Cech, this ceremony will "look and feel exactly as it would have on May 9." Students who have met all of their requirements for their degrees will still be considered graduates of Carroll College this May, Cech said.