Carroll announces COVID testing for every student this fall

Carroll College announced Monday plans to conduct more than 1,500 COVID-19 tests on returning students this fall.

The announcement comes after Carroll College's board of trustees voted to allocated funding to provide a COVID-19 test to every student as they return to campus this fall. The administration is also asking that each student self-quarantine for 14 days prior to coming to campus.

The current move-in date has students arriving on August 14 and 15 on a staggered schedule.

Currently, the college is finalizing procedures for testing and plans to provide an update on Wednesday, Aug. 5. President John Cech said they plan to set up testing tents on campus and will work with both on and off-campus students to schedule times to be tested in advance of classes starting on August 17.

Additionally, faculty and staff testing has already started.

If a student tests positive, there are required to follow quarantine and isolation procedures, according to Cech.

"We will work with any COVID-positive students to ensure that their health needs are being met," he said. "And that they can start classes remotely, complete quarantine and move forward with their education."