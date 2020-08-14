Carrie Owen, Broadwater's new principal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting this year, Carrie Owen will be the new principal of Broadwater Elementary School.

Owen was born in Missoula and raised in Kalispell. For the past five years, Owen worked as an instructional coach in Nashville, Tennessee. For 15 years prior to that, she worked as a classroom teacher in Oregon and North Carolina. Owen said the family moved around a lot due to her husband's work.

"I always wanted to move back to Montana," Owen said. "I've always been looking for the right opportunity."

After working as an instructional coach, Owen said she began thinking about moving into an administrative role. This was when she applied for the Broadwater position in Helena. Working as Broadwater's principal will be Owen's first foray into administration.

"I had never been ambitious about it but being an instructional coach, you're in between both worlds," Owen said. "It eventually became something I could see myself doing."

In her time as a teacher, Owen worked at all levels of education, but said she has a particular fondness for working with elementary aged students. She primarily sought out jobs in elementary administration when moving on from being an instructional coach.