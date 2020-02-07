Carbon monoxide at Jorgenson's in Helena sends five to hospital

Firefighters searched not only Jorgenson's but also the adjacent apartment complex connected to the hotel via the parking garage and pool areas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Antonick said the crew spent about five hours on the scene and was aided by St. Peter's Health and NorthWestern Energy.

During the sweep of the hotel, Antonick said, they did not locate any carbon monoxide detection devices, which are legally required for commercial buildings like Jorgenson's.

"We did not find any carbon monoxide detection in place," he said. "That's not to say they didn't have one, but we did not find any to my knowledge."

Bowers confirmed the business was warned about the infraction during last year's fire inspection. She said the business then purchased the wall outlet plug-in style carbon detection devices in the hallways near the elevators, but that they had since been stolen. She said the devices' disappearances went unnoticed until yesterday's incident.

"We're working with the city and fire department on installing a hard-wired carbon monoxide detection system in the hotel and apartment building," she said. "It'll be an expense that is justified after last night."