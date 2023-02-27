Saturday Night Live in Helena, a 40-year comedy tradition that pokes fun at what’s happening or not happening at the state Capitol, returns March 15-18 at the Myrna Loy.

This year, it widens its scope to take in the "absurdities of the nation’s Capitol," organizers said.

And, as of now, there are at least three songs about amending the Montana Constitution, which some lawmakers advocate.

SNL, starring the usual suspects plus a lot of fresh faces, hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. nightly during its four-day run. Tickets are $25 and available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing St., or call 406-443-0287.

“We are just looking at all the things that are going on in our country, our culture, our state and community to see if we can find a way to laugh together about it,” says director Randy Furhrmann.

Some special guests are dropping by, such as former SNL director, Mokey McNeilly for a couple nights, as well as cast members from the Virginia City Brewery Follies on March 17 and 18.