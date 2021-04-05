Capitol exhibit honors victims, survivors of crime

The Montana Department of Corrections is honoring victims/survivors demonstrating the loss associated with crime with an exhibit in the Capitol rotunda.

The exhibit, “Empty Place at the Table,” is on display through Wednesday afternoon and is presented by the DOC’s Victim Services program. It features place settings provided by victims and survivors of crime representing the loss of loved ones or some part of themselves as a result of a criminal act.

It includes 12 place settings featuring personal items from victims and survivors of homicide, DUI/fatality, robbery, burglary, murdered and missing Indigenous women, childhood sexual assault and rape.

“The Montana Department of Corrections recognizes the trauma of a crime does not end when there is a conviction,” Victim Services Program Manager Jamie Rogers said. "For those who experience a loss of life, there will forever be a reminder, an empty place at the table.”