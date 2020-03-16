Capital Transit fixed routes suspended amid Coronavirus spread

Capital Transit is suspending fixed-route services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the blue route (Glendale Street to Walmart) and the red route (Target to St. Peter's Hospital) are closed to the public until further notice.
"With COVID-19 cases in Montana, the health and well being of both Capital Transit staff and the public is paramount," a press release stated.
Capital Transit also operates an ADA complementary paratransit service. This service will continue to operate but is subject to change in response to COVID-19.
As of now, the paratransit Service operates weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the rider must have an approved application for service.
As always, paratransit is not an emergency medical transport service provider. For more information regarding paratransit services, please visit ridethecapitalT.org.
Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com