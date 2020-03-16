Capital Transit fixed routes suspended amid Coronavirus spread

"With COVID-19 cases in Montana, the health and well being of both Capital Transit staff and the public is paramount," a press release stated.

Capital Transit also operates an ADA complementary paratransit service. This service will continue to operate but is subject to change in response to COVID-19.

As of now, the paratransit Service operates weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the rider must have an approved application for service.

As always, paratransit is not an emergency medical transport service provider. For more information regarding paratransit services, please visit ridethecapitalT.org.