Capital High to sell first crop from new greenhouse

CHS Greenhouse Sale

What: CHS students will be selling the first crop from their greenhouse. Varieties of tomato and pepper plants will be available. All proceeds will go back into the greenhouse project.

Where: CHS Greenhouse, 100 Valley Drive

When: May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (first-come, first-served)

Cost: $3 per tomato plant and $2 per pepper plant