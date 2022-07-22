Capital High students win statewide finance competition

Capital High juniors Evan Coble, Ethan Hull and Paul Mousel were crowned state champions in the Montana Personal Finance Challenge in April.

The boys all participated in the challenge as part of their money management course, an elective class option at Capital High School. The challenge – hosted by the Montana Council for Economic Education – was a personal finance test and students competed in teams. Each person took the test individually, and the highest combined score won. Dax Scheiffer, the council’s president, said Montana had 320 competitors across 10 schools in the state.

“We didn’t really have any expectations going in,” said Mathew Reyant, the boys’ money management teacher. “This is the first year we’ve done this specific challenge, so we didn’t know where the scores would be.”

Reyant said the challenge came to his attention when his co-worker, Hailey Selch, suggested they have their money management students compete. According to Reyant, this was the first year Capital High students had competed in the Personal Finance Challenge.

The test the boys took consisted of topics like income, buying goods and services, using credit, and insurance, Scheiffer said. This matched what Coble said he learned from the class, which was related to investing, retirement accounts and staying out of debt.

Reyant said the money management classes regularly participate in simulations like the Council for Economic Education’s Stock Market Game and its checkbook simulation sponsored by Valley Bank.

According to Scheiffer, these types of simulations and challenges are part of the council’s methods for getting students engaged. The council’s mission is to improve economic and financial literacy for Montana’s students. He said the council’s efforts are three-pronged, consisting of challenges like the personal finance one the boys won, simulations and teacher training.

Scheiffer said he came to the Montana Council for Economic Education from the private sector about six years ago.

“There we could see that there were gaps for young people when it came to skills to be successful in business,” Scheiffer said.

Now, he said, his job is done when students participate in these competitions and gain the skills to understand their financial choices.

Reyant said students in his and Selch’s money management classes chose their own teams for the challenge, so there was no pairing up students to get the highest score. He added that Coble, Hull and Mousel were all friends in the class.

Coble said the three didn’t really study or do anything to prep for the test. When they found out they won, the boys were surprised.

“It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” Coble said. “It was weird, but really cool.”

Capital High had three teams that placed in the top 10: Coble, Hull and Mousel, and two other teams from Selch’s money management class.

Coble, Hull and Mousel moved onto the regional competition, but didn’t progress to nationals. The national competition was held in New York the week of May 16.

Since the three boys that won are juniors, they’re eligible to compete again next year. Coble said they might give the test another try, but they aren’t sure yet.

Reyant said he hopes competing in the Montana Personal Finance Challenge gives the boys confidence that they have the tools they need to succeed in the real world after high school.

“They were a joy to have in class, and they were all friends too, which was kind of cool that the friends got to go through that process together,” Reyant said. “As far as the class goes, thanks to Valley Bank and First Interstate for making these things possible for us, as we do like to do different simulations and challenges, and those things can’t be done without the help of community members.”