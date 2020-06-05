Capital High School honors students reflect on their educational careers

CHS commencement

What: Capital High School's 2020 graduation ceremony

When: Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. (seating begins at 10:15 a.m.)

Where: Carroll College's Nelson Stadium

Tickets: Two tickets were given to each student. No additional tickets will be available.

Precautions: Helena Public Schools is asking attendees to adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout the ceremony. Face masks will be required for the ceremony. Attendees are asked to not gather prior to or after the ceremony and will be asked to leave at the ceremony's conclusion.

Live streaming: Each graduation will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Live streams can be found at https://helenair.com/virtual_graduations/.