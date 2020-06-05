Capital High School honors students reflect on their educational careers

Nikki MacMillan and Mariah Oats are two of Capital High School's best and brightest students.
Both have found success in honors classes such as English and college-level algebra and statistics, and both have taken an interest in the arts.
Oats cited design applications as her favorite senior-year class and said students had a lot of freedom to pursue their interests during the final semester. MacMillan said her favorite class is ceramics, which also gave students the freedom to choose their assignments, and she took the opportunity to make vases.
MacMillan is a member of the National Honor Society and Business Professionals of America and was a varsity cheerleader for three years. These activities greatly influenced her high school experience. She said her most memorable moments of high school included her time as a cheerleader and meeting new people.
Oats said she used to be in several different school clubs, but she opted to start working rather than spending time on extracurricular activities. After getting a job at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts, Oats decided that working was for her. Her favorite high school memories are going to football games and heading to McDonald's with her friends afterward.
Oats has ambitions of joining the United States Marine Corps. Oats comes from a military family and said the discipline and honor of the corps is something that appeals to her.
MacMillan will attend Flathead Valley Community College following graduation. She hopes to study small business and enroll in the school's culinary program. She aspires to one day open her own bakery.
Though both students have been successful in high school, it wasn't easy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oats said it was difficult learning online, especially in her math classes. However, she credited teacher Adam Clinch with getting her through. She said the teacher worked with her as much as possible to ensure they understood the material.
The virus also put a bit of a damper on their graduation celebration.
"It's been a bit of a struggle," Oats said. "I try not to be too sad about it, since people are literally dying out there, but it has been weird."
MacMillian agreed. She said her ceramics class adjusted the class timeline in order to help facilitate more interesting assignments, rather than just writing essays all semester.
"I feel like we are lucky to get a ceremony at all," MacMillan said. "A lot of bigger cities outright canceled completely."
Regardless, both students said they look forward to being able to graduate and are thankful that the school is working to have a safe in-person graduation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.