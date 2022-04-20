Capital High presents 'The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940'

Following a two-year hiatus, Capital High School's drama department is set to put on its annual spring play.

Director Laura Brayko described this year's production, "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," as a farcical Agatha Christi novel come to life.

"We're suckers for a good farce," Brayko said in an interview Monday during a dress rehearsal. "We just love slamming doors and mistaken identities."

The production has those in spades. The impressive set that Brayko said is thanks to a few exceptionally handy dads boasts five different entrances, secret or otherwise, for the cast of 10 to make good use of during the classic whodunit. She said the student-led stage crew has also done an impressive job with the set and came up with "some creative prop making, which always warms my heart to see."

"The play is wildly outlandish," said Capital senior Morgan Harris, who is playing the role of Patrick O'Reilly. "As actors, it gives us the space to explore our characters."

Harris is one of four seniors acting in the spring play, which is typically billed as a showcase for the outgoing department veterans.

Without a true spring production the previous two school years, Brayko said the energy heading into Thursday's opening night is high.

"There's definitely an adrenaline surge among the cast and crew," she said.

Fellow senior Eliza Lay, who plays Nikki Crandall, said she will eventually move on to Brigham Young University to pursue a degree in wildlife and wild lands studies, but for now she is enjoying her last opportunity to put on this play in particular with her friends in the drama department.

"This show for me is really special because it's my last, and I'm glad this is the play we're ending on," Lay said.

Four-year drama department standout Seth Campbell, playing Ken De La Maize, said the added pressure of a high school swan song does not phase him.

"It doesn't change anything for me," Campbell said. "I know that this is my last show here, and I want to do a great job because of it."

While the spring production aims to show off the learned skills of the department's seniors one final time, Brayko said it also is a great way for underclassmen to learn from their seniors.

"It's such a mentor vehicle," she said. "It's great to see the first and second year kids work with the stars and learn from them."

There are freshmen and sophomores who have never seen a spring production and Brayko is excited to "show them what we're capable of and that they can be a part of it."

She said the normalcy of the rehearsals has also been a boon for the students, considering the previous two years filled with virus-related concessions.

"They've been staring at a screen for a year and a half, and now they get to be with 10 of their closest friends, giggling for an hour after school," she said.

While the senior thespians may be saying goodbye to a program they have invested so much into over the years, they said it is in good hands.

"We have some amazing people coming up who are already showing so much potential," Campbell said.

Aiden Kelly, a senior playing the role of Roger Hopewell, said the department's environment helps foster that potential. Kelly said he spent some of his high school years participating in other activities and sports, but came back to the drama department for his senior year.

"As soon as I got to the auditions, I remembered just how great this group is," he said. "It had been two and half years since I was involved in the program, but it felt like I had never left."

They all credited Brayko with fostering such an inviting environment.

"(Brayko) will say it was all me, but without her, I wouldn't have the courage to take the next steps for my future," Harris said. "She's impacted my life more than she'll ever know."

Campbell agreed.

"It wouldn't be the same without her," he said. "She helps you to feel welcome."

Capital High School drama department's production of "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" opens Thursday at 7 p.m.

Theatergoers will have six opportunities to see the production: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and April 28-30. All shows start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at chsdc.booktix.com or at the door and cost $8 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults.

"We're just so excited," Lay said. "Oh, I hope they like it."

