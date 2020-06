Capital High graduates praised for ability to adapt and overcome

Rincon also mentioned Y2K, saying that was the issue that had his class scared, but he said that was nothing compared to the COVID pandemic the class of 2020 is going through.

"I feel honored to be up here and to speak with you," Rincon said. "But I had to ask 'Why me?' I have a bit of impostor syndrome."

Rincon moved to Helena from Salt Lake City, Utah when he was in middle school. He said life at CR Anderson was a little rough for him, but CHS was a new beginning. He and his friends started a radio show that would highlight all the different things going on at the school and he got to know a lot of different people through this.

"There is more that bonds us together than should tear us apart," Rincon said. "Though we are all spaced apart, we are here together."

Rincon wanted to leave the students with some advice before they walked across the stage. He told them to "choose love," to "be kind to one another" and to "support each other." He said it feels like "life advice 101," but believed it was a sentiment worth sharing.

"Even those of you I don't know," Rincon said, "I'm so proud of you."

Stormy weather would eventually fall over Nelson stadium, but only after the CHS graduates wrapped up their senior year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.