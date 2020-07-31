Capital High Girls Supporting Girls club hosting comedian Maya Rudolph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Capital High School club Girls Supporting Girls is hosting a special online event Sunday featuring five speakers including actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Capital seniors Zoe Brown and Mariah Mercer had the idea for the group last year with the goal of developing a supportive group for high school girls.

“We went on a little bit of a rant about high school and how girls kind of act in high school and realized it’d be really great if we could band together and get girls to talk to others their age and not feel judged or have any pressure,” Brown said.

“We got mad about how toxic it was,” Mercer said of teen culture. “So we thought we should start this club where we could bring in speakers to motivate girls and create this community in school.”

Last year the club put on their first in-person event featuring Helena native Miss Montana Mo Shea. But as COVID-19 led to cancellations, organizers knew that if they were to host an event, it would need to be virtual.

“We reached out beyond Montana and knew it was an opportunity to bring in people that weren’t local,” Mercer said. “We did a ton of emailing, some didn’t respond, some did, and we came together with five amazing ladies.”