Capital High briefly locked down following report of armed individual

Capital High School was briefly locked down Thursday following a report of a possibly armed individual in the area.
According to the Helena Police Department, law enforcement received the report around 12:15 p.m. and the CHS administration chose to shelter in place while the school resource officers and and other officers checked the school and nearby area.
HPD reports that there was no sign of anyone with a firearm in the area and the lockdown was lifted shortly after.
The school resource officers are continuing to investigate and HPD reports this as an active case.
