 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital High briefly locked down following report of armed individual
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Capital High briefly locked down following report of armed individual

{{featured_button_text}}
Helena Police stock image
Thom Bridge,

Capital High School was briefly locked down Thursday following a report of a possibly armed individual in the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Helena Police Department, law enforcement received the report around 12:15 p.m. and the CHS administration chose to shelter in place while the school resource officers and and other officers checked the school and nearby area.

HPD reports that there was no sign of anyone with a firearm in the area and the lockdown was lifted shortly after.

The school resource officers are continuing to investigate and HPD reports this as an active case.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News