Ham radio operators from the Capital City Amateur Radio Club (CCARC) in Helena will be participating in a national event starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from CCARC. ARRL Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity which began in 1933 and organized by ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.

Anyone is welcome to attend the CCARC Field Day event. This year it will be held at the Hellgate Campground, Group Site-C, on the east side of Canyon Ferry Lake, just 20 miles east of downtown Helena.

Also per the release, hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication to serve communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

Some hams from across the US and Canada will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.

During Field Day 2022, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.

For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact kh7al@arrl.org and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.