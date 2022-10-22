Capital and Carroll recognized as Unified Champion Schools by Special Olympics

Special Olympics North America is recognizing Capital High School and Carroll College for their continual work toward inclusivity in their programming for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

“Only 166 schools in the entire country were chosen this year for National Banner School recognition,” said Jeanette Gray, UCS senior director for Special Olympics Montana. “This is only the second year for schools in Montana to be chosen. This shows the level of commitment and dedication our schools have shown to promote social inclusion where all students are welcome and included."

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (UCS) program promotes social inclusion through intentional activities that in turn affect systems-wide change. Capital and Carroll had to complete long application and verification processes that were reviewed at both the state and national board of reviewers level. With Capital and Carroll, there’s now three total Unified Champion Schools in Montana that can hang the official UCS banner proudly in their gyms.

Unified Champion Schools hold this title for four years, and after that, they have the opportunity to reapply. Capital has been a UCS for the past eight years and reapplied this year thanks to business teacher Terri Norman.

Norman stated that as of this fall, Capital has six athletes with disabilities and five unified partners without intellectual disabilities on the high school Special Olympics team. There is also a club called Bruin Buddies that focuses on inclusion that had over 35 members with and without intellectual disabilities last spring and is still growing this fall.

“I have been involved with Special Olympics as a parent, a volunteer, a coach, a local program coordinator, a Unified Champion School liaison, and an adult mentor at the state and national level,” stated Norman. “Through all of these roles, I have experienced inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities and am passionate about Special Olympics and what it has done for my family, Capital High School, the Helena community, the state of Montana and across the world. Knowing that Capital High School was one of only three schools across the state of Montana to be selected this year is very humbling and makes me very proud of the work we are doing and continue to do to promote acceptance and inclusion at Capital High School.”

The Carroll College Special Olympics Club worked closely with Gray on their application to become a UCS. Geri Cutler is a junior at Carroll in pre-med and is the current club president of Carroll’s Special Olympics Club. The club gained traction at Carroll under past club president Cara White, who graduated in the spring in nursing and worked closely with Cutler.

The club currently has 12 Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities and 15 students who routinely put in 20-plus hours a semester into the club. Club emails reach a list of about 100 Carroll students.

Both these schools have met and exceeded the three components of implementing unified sports, inclusive youth leadership opportunities and whole school engagement to be recognized as National Banner Unified Champion Schools by the UCS program. They’ve also met the 10 national standards of excellence for a UCS that were developed by a national panel of educational leaders and Special Olympics leaders. These 10 standards mostly fall under the three components unified sports, inclusive youth leadership opportunities and whole school engagement.

One through four of the standards revolve around Special Olympics Unified Sports such as unified sports offered during at least two seasons throughout the school year. Five through seven fall under inclusive youth leadership, things like a unified student club that meets regularly. Whole-school engagement is eight through nine, where there’s two activities implemented throughout the school year planned such as pep rallies, fundraising, etc. The last standard is self-sustainability within the school.

“Some of the activities that Capital High offers in these areas include opportunities for students to participate on the local high school Special Olympics team (Tri-County Tornados) as well as offering a Unified PE class at the school,” said Norman. “Through Unified Champion Schools, Capital High offers an inclusive club called Bruin Buddies where students with and without intellectual disabilities come together to plan and participate in inclusive activities that foster lifelong friendships and connections. Activities related to whole school engagement include an annual respect rally and inclusion week in March each year as well as recognition of our high school Special Olympics team during our pep assemblies.”

Banner Unified Champion schools must demonstrate that they are self-sustainable or have a future plan to sustain these activities.

Norman says the administration is very supportive of Capital being a Banner Unified Champion School and that there’s a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support program to promote continual inclusion and sustain the school as a Banner Unified Champion school in the future. Fundraising events and other funding sources in the district will help Capital support this endeavor.

For sustainability, Cutler stated that Carroll has developed mentorships within the Special Olympics Club so that even as people graduate, the club doesn’t lose its mission and vision of inclusion. Carroll’s student government has also implemented regular meetings to check in with clubs on their accomplishments, funding and any ways a club needs extra support.

Capital will be recognized as a UCS by the Special Olympics during half-time of a playoff football game in November. Carroll was to be honored as a UCS at their home football game on Oct. 22 against Rocky Mountain College.

Any school in Montana can become a Unified Champion School, and to learn more about becoming one, contact Gray at jgray@somt.org.