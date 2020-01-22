{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoor Photos of 2015

After only a couple of hours on the ice, Jason Mundel of Martin City had already accrued a hefty stringer of perch during the 2015 Perch Derby in January 2015 on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

For the second year in a row, the annual Broadwater Lions Club Perch Derby at Canyon Ferry Reservoir has been canceled due to unsafe ice conditions.

“We just don’t want anyone to get hurt,” perch derby co-chair Mike Colbert said Wednesday.

The derby was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday near Townsend. Colbert said the event sometimes brings up to 300 or 400 participants, depending on the weather.

For more information, call Colbert at 406-266-5790. 

Most of the reservoir is currently iced over but the north end is still very thin, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Ice thickness has been reported at 6 to 8 inches in Confederate Bay, 8 inches at the Silos, 12 to 14 inches near the ponds, and 3 to 4 inches near Hole in the Wall and White Earth.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments