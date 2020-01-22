For the second year in a row, the annual Broadwater Lions Club Perch Derby at Canyon Ferry Reservoir has been canceled due to unsafe ice conditions.
“We just don’t want anyone to get hurt,” perch derby co-chair Mike Colbert said Wednesday.
The derby was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday near Townsend. Colbert said the event sometimes brings up to 300 or 400 participants, depending on the weather.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.
For more information, call Colbert at 406-266-5790.
Most of the reservoir is currently iced over but the north end is still very thin, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Ice thickness has been reported at 6 to 8 inches in Confederate Bay, 8 inches at the Silos, 12 to 14 inches near the ponds, and 3 to 4 inches near Hole in the Wall and White Earth.
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
Adam Nelson of Big Fork reels in a perch during the first couple hours of the 2015 perch derby on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Thom Bridge, IR File Photo
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
Brearley Driggs, 2, looks into an ice hole Saturday Morning during the annual Perch Derby put on by Broadwater Lions Club at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
After only a couple hours
on the ice, Jason Mundel of Martin City had already accrued a hefty stringer of perch in last year’s derby.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
The Elkhorn mountains provide the backdrop for a crew of folks ice fishing Saturday Morning during the annual Perch Derby put on by Broadwater Lions Club at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
After only a couple hours on the ice, Jason Mundel of Martin City had already accrued a hefty stringer of perch.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual heaviest fish competition Saturday and a three-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice
brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for the 2015 Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record fiile
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual heaviest fish competition Saturday and a three-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
Warm weather has created some unsafe ice conditions in the Helena area, with reports of open water in places and vehicles breaking through on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry
A warm day on the ice brought anglers from far reaches of the state as well as locals onto the frozen Canyon Ferry Reservoir for this year’s Perch Derby put on by the Broadwater Lions Club. The derby consisted of an individual, heaviest fish, competition Saturday and a 3-person team event Sunday.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.