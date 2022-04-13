Canyon Ferry Dam road to close for infrastructure work April 27

The Montana Bureau of Reclamation announced access across Canyon Ferry Dam will be closed to all traffic April 27 for infrastructure work.

State Highway 284 will be closed on both sides of the dam to traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

"Travelers must seek alternate routes north and south of the dam," a press release from the bureau states.

A bridge inspection crew will inspect the lower portion of the bridge deck, which is over the spillway area. Crew members will use a truck to reach people over the edge of the dam on both sides to inspect the bottom side of the bridge deck and gates.

"Bridge inspections are conducted every two years to check for potential issues that could affect the structural integrity and safety of the bridge," the press release states.

Those looking for more information are encouraged to contact the Montana Bureau of Reclamation's Canyon Ferry Field Office at (406) 475-3310 or visit their website at www.usbr.gov/gp/mtao.

