Canoe built in memory of grandson part of auction for Missouri Breaks

The centerpiece of an auction to benefit the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is a handcrafted cedar-strip canoe, lovingly built by a grandfather who cherishes the memory of his late 4-year-old grandson running through the canyons and proclaiming he felt like he was walking on the moon.

The nonprofit Friends of the Missouri Breaks Monument are having an online fundraising auction April 15-30 to help support its stewardship work. The auction features the canoe, made and donated by Len Kopec of Augusta, one of its longtime supporters and a frequent visitor to the Breaks.

“In summer of 2020, we had a wonderful family trip down the river through the Missouri Breaks Monument,” Kopec said in a news release. “We all were thrilled and excited by the amazing sights and challenges of the trip, but none of us more so than my 4-year-old grandson, Abel.”

After Abel ran through the slot canyon and scrambled to the top of Neat Coulee, he declared that he felt like he was walking on the moon.

Kopec said family members commented about how lucky Abel was to be starting these kinds of adventures at such a young age, and "how lucky we all were to be able to enjoy the unspoiled landscape essentially for free."

“I silently gave thanks to the wise folks who saw that places like this were protected and open to us all to enjoy, and to the advocates and stewards who make sure that future generations will be able to do the same,” Kopec said.

He said Abel died shortly thereafter in a car accident.

“I built this canoe in his memory so that others may share with each other the wonder and awe that the monument has to give, and to give back a little to the Friends of the Missouri Breaks Monument so that they can continue to advocate for and protect the Breaks,” he said.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Friends and support the organization’s work on the monument. Kopec’s canoe is on display at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room in Helena until the end of April. The auction will go live at 8 a.m. April 15 and will run until 5 p.m. April 30. People can view the auction items and bid at https://us.givergy.com/missouribreaks.

Friends executive director Mikayla Moss said the canoe means a lot to her organization.

“The Breaks can touch people in unimaginable ways, and to know how much joy Abel found there is exactly the reason that we continue to work to protect it,” she said in a news release. “We want to thank Len and his family and join them in celebrating Abel’s life and the limitless wonder that the Breaks can provide.”

In a telephone interview Friday, Kopec, 71, a "retired hobbyist" who worked construction, said he has built 10-12 canoes and estimated each takes about two months to build. But when asked of the estimated cost, he said he has never sold one. Instead he gives them to family. Kopec said he has seen similar canoes online for as much as $7,000, but says as an “amateur,” he did not think his would go for that much.

Kopec spoke of using the time to build the canoe as an aid to help him with the grief of losing Abel.

“When something like that happens there is hardly anything you can do to make it better,” he said, adding he decided to donate the canoe to help him work through it and "keep his memory alive.”

He built his first canoe while a high school freshman using plans from a Mechanics Illustrated magazine.

Kopec said he and a friend launched the boat and five days later called his parents to tell them where they were.

It was 60 years later until her built his next canoe, he said.

The canoe was made with a cedar post inlay that came straight from the monument during a Friends volunteer event in 2021.

As the group removed an old barbed-wire fence from the landscape to improve wildlife habitat, Kopec saw potential in the old cedar posts for a special addition to the canoe. After stripping the wood, he was able to inlay the bands into the canoe as a token of the monument that the craft can carry on all of its journeys.

Greg Wiens of Lewis & Clark Tap Room said he has noticed "an incredible amount of people stopping to admire the canoe."

"My office is directly across the hallway from where it's currently being displayed and I can hear people stopping to talk about it all the time," Wiens said in an email. "It's a really gorgeous piece of wood working, and it's really eye catching, even to folks who don't have any interest in canoeing."

A few of the other items up for bid are a multi-day guided river trip with Upper Missouri River Guides, a discovery flight over the Breaks donated by the Montana Pilots Association, and a canvas print by Helena photographer Kevin League. Many other individuals, businesses and organizations have donated items for the event.

More information about the Friends of the Missouri Breaks Monument is available online at missouribreaks.org.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this news release. He can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.

