Candidates making final appeals to voters

With less than three weeks left before the Nov. 3 vote, candidates in some of the most expensive, contentious elections in state history are making their final appeal to voters while maneuvering a pandemic that’s sickened more than 20,200 statewide.
Democrats running for statewide office held a stop of their get-out-the-vote tour in Helena on Tuesday night, an event that from a distance looked a lot more like a drive-in movie than a political rally.
Through driving rain and unrelenting wind, the characteristically booming Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock hardly needed the sound system as he told a field of headlights and honking horns why he thinks he’s the best advocate for Montana values to send to the U.S. Senate.
The next afternoon, the Republican incumbent for the seat, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, held a quickly announced “tele-rally” with President Donald Trump. Both the president and Daines, as the senator has through the election, said Democrats like Bullock put those same Montana values at risk.
The Senate race is one of the highest-profile in the country, rated as a tossup by the Cook Political Report. It's been targeted by Democrats as a seat they could pick up in an attempt to regain the majority in the Senate.
Before the pandemic's fall surge in much of the country, Trump hinted at a rally here in support of Daines. That's something he did four times in an unsuccessful 2018 effort to boost Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale in his bid against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
This year Rosendale is running against Kathleen Williams, a Democrat and former lawmaker from Bozeman, for Montana’s open U.S. House seat. Rosendale also participated in the call Wednesday. Williams spoke at the Democrats' Tuesday night rally, along with governor candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and running mate Casey Schreiner, who was the state House minority leader last session. Democrats for other statewide races also appeared.
During the call Wednesday, Trump, who has resumed campaign events after a brief hospitalization because of the coronavirus, teased at the possibility he might still hold an in-person rally in the Treasure State before Election Day.
“If later on I have to go out there, I’ll go out there,” Trump said. “I don’t think there should be any reason for it, though, because they are two incredible, incredible people.”
But for now, the virus has transformed get-out-the-vote rallies into drive-in affairs. What could have been thousands of people in an airplane hangar is replaced with a telephone call.
Large in-person gatherings are discouraged by public health officials. Yellowstone County this week banned gatherings of more than 25 people. Flathead County has reported virus cases tied to three political events and Park County last week warned those who attended a National Rifle Association event of possible COVID-19 exposure.
A poll released by Montana State University on Wednesday shows the president with a 7-point lead over Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. Though the poll still predicts a Trump victory, it is within the margin of error and shows eroding Trump support since 2016.
Even with Trump's confidence, Daines started his portion of the rally by noting how tight the Senate race is. The MSU poll puts the incumbent and challenger in a statistical dead heat.
“Let me tell you where things are at: this race is tied,” Daines said. “We're being outspent by millions. (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer and the liberal mob and Jane Fonda, they’re pouring money into Montana and you’re seeing it on the airwaves. We've got to fight back.”
The Associated Press on Wednesday reported political groups have spent more than $118 million in the race, a figure that doesn't include mailers and door-to-door canvassing. Spending by Democrats' is outpacing GOP money by about $11 million, the AP reported, and that lead is expected to grow.
In the tele-rally, Daines ran through some of the top themes of his campaign: support of the Second Amendment, getting conservative judges on the U.S. Supreme Court and an unwavering allegiance with Trump, which the president reciprocated.
“When he calls, I take his call and I do what he says because it’s always good, and it’s the right thing to do,” Trump said.
Trump piled on Bullock, saying the governor "made a fool out of himself" with a presidential run in 2019. The president also said Daines was the "driving force behind the Great American Outdoors Act," a bill passed earlier this year that permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well puts $9.5 billion toward a long list of maintenance needed on federal lands and in national parks. The bill was also supported by Sen. Tester, who has also long worked on the issue.
Much of the GOP line of attack on Bullock has been focused on painting the governor as too liberal, which Trump repeated Wednesday.
"He totally votes with (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi and with Schumer, so he's going to vote, even if he loved (the Second Amendment), which he doesn't, he's going to vote with them, you're not going to end up with the Second Amendment, which is guns. You can't have that happen," Trump said.
The characterizations are not unfamiliar to Bullock, who faced them before and went on to win three statewide races in Montana.
“A lot of the things he’s attacking me on I was never for," Bullock said in an interview after the Tuesday night rally.
“Through the campaign … (and) tonight I talked about public lands, education, health care, campaign finance, supporting small businesses versus big, balancing a budget. … I can’t change who I am for a campaign, and those are some of the things that I’ve fought for.”
In 2018, Bullock said he supported universal background checks, which national polling shows strong support for, and a ban on the sale of assault rifles. The governor has said after ordering state flags lowered multiple times for school shootings, he wants to start having a conversation about ways to keep kids and people safe.
“The only way that Steve Daines wins is turning me into something that I'm not,” Bullock said. “Montanans have seen how I act for the last eight years in government. At times I've made Democrats mad, at times I've made Republicans mad. But I've also tried to say, 'Let's go beyond that and (do) what's going make a difference for people's lives.'”
