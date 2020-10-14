Candidates making final appeals to voters

In the tele-rally, Daines ran through some of the top themes of his campaign: support of the Second Amendment, getting conservative judges on the U.S. Supreme Court and an unwavering allegiance with Trump, which the president reciprocated.

“When he calls, I take his call and I do what he says because it’s always good, and it’s the right thing to do,” Trump said.

Trump piled on Bullock, saying the governor "made a fool out of himself" with a presidential run in 2019. The president also said Daines was the "driving force behind the Great American Outdoors Act," a bill passed earlier this year that permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well puts $9.5 billion toward a long list of maintenance needed on federal lands and in national parks. The bill was also supported by Sen. Tester, who has also long worked on the issue.

Much of the GOP line of attack on Bullock has been focused on painting the governor as too liberal, which Trump repeated Wednesday.

"He totally votes with (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi and with Schumer, so he's going to vote, even if he loved (the Second Amendment), which he doesn't, he's going to vote with them, you're not going to end up with the Second Amendment, which is guns. You can't have that happen," Trump said.