A few candidates for the four Lewis and Clark County positions up for election in 2020 filed to run on the first day Thursday.
The filing period is now open for a district court judge position, a seat on the county commission, a new justice of the peace position and clerk of court.
The county commission seat up for election is currently held by Susan Good Geise. Geise announced last year that she did not intend to run for reelection to the seat, which represents Augusta and part of Helena. No candidates officially filed for the position Thursday, but Tom Rolfe and Tyrel Suzor-Hoy have filed campaign finance documents for the position.
Rolfe is a sales and leasing consultant at Helena Motors and Suzor-Hoy works for the Montana Department of Transportation. Suzor-Hoy unsuccessfully ran for the Montana Public Service Commission in 2018.
The county is adding a second justice of the peace position, which is the one up for election this year. The new justice of the peace will work alongside Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley.
Mark Piskolich filed for the position Thursday. Piskolich has worked for the past 26 years in Helena as a probation officer. He also spent six years with the Montana Department of Corrections and 20 with the United States District Court. Piskolich said he is currently back working with the Department of Corrections on the Justice Reinvestment Initiative.
"I'm running because the justice court is a critical part of the Montana justice system infrastructure. It is where most citizens will interact with their government," Piskolich said. "(It's) where they will seek to resolve disputes with their neighbors and look for justice when they've been wronged. I think my education and experience combine to make me ideally suited to run the justice court."
Piskolich described that experience as working with hundreds of individuals serving felony sentences in the community and guiding them toward personal accountability and rehabilitation. He has also often written pre-sentence investigations and worked with judges to "balance society's interests in safety and security with the individual's rights and potential for redemption," he said.
Though Piskolich was the only person to file for this position on the first day, Shawn White Wolf has filed campaign finance documents for the position.
First Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley's seat is also up for election in 2020. Seeley has held the position since 2009 and confirmed that she intends to seek reelection to another six-year term this year.
"I look forward to continuing my service for one more term," Seeley said.
Seeley hasn't officially filed for the position yet, nor has anyone else. Currently, no campaign finance documents have been filed for this position.
Angie Sparks has filed for reelection to the clerk of district court position. Sparks has spent the past 20 years working for Lewis and Clark County and was first elected to the position in 2016. Over the past four years, Sparks has implemented a new jury and electronic filing system, which she said has increased responses from potential jurors and helped save the county a significant amount of money.
"I like my job," Sparks said. "And I feel that I've been doing a good job for the county."
There have been no other filings or campaign finance documents reported for electable positions in the county. The filing deadline is March 9, and the general election is Nov. 3.
For the first time this year, candidates for county offices are filing without a party affiliation next to their names. This is due to a decision made by voters in November to hold nonpartisan elections in Lewis and Clark County.
