Candidates lining up for Helena-area legislative seats

Candidates for several Helena-area legislative offices made it official Thursday, registering on the first day of filing to run, with one race already lacking in elbow room.

There were 81 candidates statewide who filed for office as of 4 p.m. Of those, 12 filed in person at the Secretary of State's Office. In 2018, 145 candidates filed on opening day, officials said.

As of 5 p.m., the House District 81 race was already crowded as three Democrats entered to run for the seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Mary Caferro, who was termed out of that office.

Ben Kuiper, 27, said he was heavily involved last year with the Helena Citizens Council, and helped with budgeting and general operations. That awoke a passion for community involvement. He is a corporate tax auditor with the Department of Revenue and will fully launch his campaign soon.

Jacob B. Torgerson of Helena, 19, said he has been “burning shoe leather” on the campaign trail. He said he is focusing on child care access and affordable housing. Torgeson, who is gay, said he hopes to repeal the religious freedom restoration act. Democrats criticized the bill by saying it would give people a legal defense for discriminating against LGBTQ people.

Jake Troyer, 47, is owner of a strategic consulting company and served as communications director for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. Troyer said he will focus on safety and health issues, voting rights, protecting the rights and livelihoods of teachers and other public employees and having major corporations and the very wealthy pay their fair share of Montana’s tax.

Filing ends March 14, with a June 7 primary election and general election on Nov. 8.

Senate District 4

Kyle Waterman, a Democrat from Kalispell, had filed for the seat now occupied by Sen. Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell.

Senate District 9

GOP incumbent Bruce “Butch” Gillespie of Ethridge filed for re-election.

Senate District 41

Incumbent Janet Ellis, a Democrat from Helena, filed to run for another four-year term.

Senate District 42

Mary Ann Dunwell, a Democrat from Helena, is filing for the seat now occupied by Democrat Jill Cohenour.

House District 79

Laura Smith, a Helena Democrat who is a former federal prosecutor and deputy director of Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services, filed for the seat occupied by Democrat Robert Farris-Olsen.

House District 82

Republican Alden Tonkay of Helena filed for the seat now held by Democratic Rep. Moffie Funk.

House District 84

Republican Kaitlyn Ruch of Helena filed for the seat now held by Democratic Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell.

