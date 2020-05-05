Candidates hit the airwaves on gov primary

Last week Williams dropped her first TV ad, focused entirely on how she would respond to leading Montana through a recovery from COVID-19. In it, the candidate says she's the only one in the race who has helped rebuild communities after man-made and natural disasters.

"Bringing Montana out of this crisis will take energy, new ideas and a new generation of leadership," Williams says in the ad.

The issue of which candidate is best to rebuild the economy will likely be a central theme in the election. In that first ad, Williams says she's "the only Democrat for governor who's helped create jobs."

As the founder of Williamsworks, Williams has brought together philanthropists and major companies to back recovery efforts in countries around the world. Following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, for example, her company connected financial backers and coffee giants like Starbucks and Nespresso to get farmers back on their feet and guarantee a market as their crops matured.

But Cooney, in his ad, says he's "helped create the middle-class Montana jobs that will steer our economy through this crisis."