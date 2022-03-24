Candidate list set for school board elections in Helena, East Helena

Following Thursday's filing deadline, the list of candidates is set for the May 3 school board elections in Helena and East Helena.

Eight candidates filed for the three available seats on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees.

Seats held by Siobhan Hathhorn, John McEwen and Elizabeth "Libby" Goldes are up for election this cycle. Hathhorn and McEwen will seek reelection. Earlier this year, Goldes said that after a lot of thought and consideration, she decided that it was time for her to retire from the school board. Goldes served on the board for nearly a decade.

Along with the two incumbents, the other six candidates are Robert J. Durrant, Matt Gorecki, Lois A. Fitzpatrick, Greg L. Guthrie, Kalli Kind and Kay Satre.

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area will hold a Helena school board candidate forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 11 via Zoom. Lewis & Clark Library is hosting the event and Jen Gursky, executive director of the Helena YWCA, will serve as moderator.

To sign up for the candidate forum webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3Kx82Lm and a zoom link will be emailed to you. The webinar is being recorded and will be posted on the library's YouTube channel and the local LWV website, https://my.lwv.org/montana/local-leagues/helena.

Helena Public Schools will be asking taxpayers to approve mill levies for both the elementary and high school districts.

The elementary mill levy would raise taxes on a $200,000 home by $3.62 annually and generate a total of $160,302. The high school levy would raise taxes on a $200,000 home by $5.97 annually and generate a total of $291,836.

In East Helena, four candidates have filed for two seats up for election this year.

Board Chair Scott Walter and trustee Marcia Ellermeyer are both seeking reelection to their respective seats. Juliet Hahn and Tristan Ulmer are also in the running.

East Helena will not have any mill levy election on the ballot, continuing a several-years-long trend.

Elections will be carried out by mail-in ballot, with the final day to return your ballot being May 3, 2022. Ballots are expected to be mailed out on April 18.

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

