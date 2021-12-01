Campbell named new fire chief for Helena

Jon Campbell has been named the new chief of the Helena Fire Department, officials said Wednesday.

He previously was assistant chief of the department and has served as interim chief since the previous chief, Ken Wood, retired Sept. 30. Campbell starts in his new position on Monday.

“I’m honored and humbled to be allowed to continue to serve the city of Helena in the capacity of fire chief,” Campbell said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to growing into this position, and I’m grateful for the support and hard work from the Fire Department and my city of Helena colleagues.”

The announcement was made during the Helena City Commission’s administrative meeting.

Campbell brings more than 20 years of experience to the job in fire and emergency medical services, officials said.

He joined the Helena Fire Department in October of 2020 as assistant chief for training.

He spent 16 years with the Kalispell Fire Department. He started there as a firefighter paramedic before being promoted to lieutenant and then assistant chief of operations.

Campbell’s professional experience also includes serving as a regional trainer for Montana State University from 2014-2020.

“The pool of candidates for the Fire Chief position was very competitive and we are grateful for the time spent by community partners, citizens, City Commissioners, union members, and the City staff team informing the selection of Chief Campbell,” City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in the news release.

Campbell received a Bachelor of Science in fire science administration degree summa cum laude from Waldorf University. He also has an associate degree in paramedical technologies from University of Alaska Anchorage.

He and his wife Jamey have two daughters, ages 13 and 11.

