Calumet to tap into renewable diesel fuels with $200M project

Ron Colwell, general manager for the Montana renewables project for Calumet Great Falls, said the refinery will be down for maintenance in April and will do much of the modifications and the start producing renewable feedstock soon after.

“It’s a cultural shift we have been seeing for probably a decade or two toward low-carbon fuels,” he said. “We see it as an energy transition we can be part of. It makes sense for Great Falls so we are excited. We are also excited for the potential impact for Montana agriculture. We really want to source our feedstock from local Montana farmers and ranchers, so that excites us as well.”

The fuel is not a biodiesel and can be used in any diesel vehicle engine, Colwell said.

“This is good for the environment as it replaces fossil fuel carbon with renewable fuel carbon which comes from green sources such a vegetable oils and animal tallows and food waste products such as cooking oils,” he said.

Great Falls will maintain fossil fuel processing, but will reduce that output with renewable, Colwell said.

“Overall, the facility stays the same size in processing capabilities, it just replaces some of our crude capacity with renewable capacity,” he said.