Call-in event for veterans will focus on mental health

Montana veterans and their families may join the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System's Peer Support team from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursday for a Facebook and call-in event to hear stories of mental health challenges and successes from fellow veterans who are peer support specialists.

Veterans can join the event by telephone by dialing 1-872-701-0185 and entering 611 906 822# or livestream the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VAMontana/live/.

The event will begin with a mental health discussion from the peer support panelists and includes an opportunity for audience questions. Certified peer support specialists are veterans and Montana VA employees who have had an experience of recovery from substance abuse or other mental health challenges.

The specialists are trained to help veterans through mental health challenges.

Peer Support Specialists supplement traditional care practices, such as counseling or group therapy, coffee meet-ups and walking groups, and work in patient-aligned care teams to meet the needs of each veteran. Peer support specialists help connect veterans to mentoring, grief support, coping skills, goal setting (such as financial, whole health, nutritional, etc.), peer support groups and crisis support.

There are 47,000 Montana veterans who are eligible to receive health care through Montana VA. There are 1,400 staff members at 17 sites statewide.

