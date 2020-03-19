Call for artists to decorate signal boxes

art

Call for artists

The City of Helena Public Art Committee seeks to commission unique, original designs to cover 10 state-owned traffic signal boxes.

Submission deadline is April 7.

Designs will be transferred to vinyl wraps by a contractor. Artists will be paid $700 per box design.

This is open to artists and graphic designers. Teams are also eligible to apply. Respondents may submit more than one design.

Selection of artists will be April 30.

A Complete request for Proposal can be picked up at the City of Helena’s Public Art Committee Office, room 320, third floor of the City County Building.

It can also be downloaded from the HPAC webpage https://www.helenapublicarts.com/home.html.

