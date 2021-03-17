California company poised to bring e-scooters to Helena

"Hopefully, they'll announce a hard date," Knoepke said. "... I think it's an interesting step for Helena."

The company boasts a reduction of carbon emissions, less traffic congestion and increased revenue for local businesses.

"For local benefits, we're hoping -- knock on wood -- it's somewhere just shy of $150,000 in additional revenue that businesses might not otherwise see given the direct introduction of one of these fleets of scooters," Covato said.

He said 56% of the company's rides end in front of businesses.

However, some communities have raised concerns over safety and how a litter of unused scooters crowding a sidewalk might impede pedestrian traffic, especially those in wheelchairs.

Because the company's scooters do not require a docking station, they are rounded up, stored and charged by a "fleet manager" between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. Covato also said the scooters would be stored away when snow is in the forecast.

During all other times, where the scooters end up is in the hands of the rider. Covato said the app offers a tutorial to new users on how to properly park the scooters and requires users take a picture through the phone app of the properly parked scooters before they can end their ride.