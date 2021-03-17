California company poised to bring e-scooters to Helena

Helena may have another public transportation option soon: electric scooters.
Bird, a California-based "shared micro-mobility" company, hopes to bring its rentable, dockless e-scooters to Helena as early as this spring.
Mike Covato, a representative of Bird, met with Downtown Helena Inc. members Wednesday morning to answer questions and address concerns over the alternative public transportation option that is cropping up in cities around the world.
Similar to ride-sharing services, users download an app on their cellphones. The app shows the location of Bird scooters around the city using GPS technology. The user then locates the scooter, unlocks it through the app, rides it to their destination and leaves the scooter on the sidewalk for others to use.
Covato estimated the average cost of a ride in Helena will be about $5. The proposed operation boundary stretches from St. Peter's Health to Joslyn Street on Helena's Westside.
Covato told downtown business owners during his presentation that Bird intends to initially send a 75-scooter fleet to Helena with plans for as many as 75 more in the future, depending on the product's success.
No timeline is set for Bird's arrival, but Helena's Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke the company gave him an estimated arrival time of "springtime."
"Hopefully, they'll announce a hard date," Knoepke said. "... I think it's an interesting step for Helena."
The company boasts a reduction of carbon emissions, less traffic congestion and increased revenue for local businesses.
"For local benefits, we're hoping -- knock on wood -- it's somewhere just shy of $150,000 in additional revenue that businesses might not otherwise see given the direct introduction of one of these fleets of scooters," Covato said.
He said 56% of the company's rides end in front of businesses.
However, some communities have raised concerns over safety and how a litter of unused scooters crowding a sidewalk might impede pedestrian traffic, especially those in wheelchairs.
Because the company's scooters do not require a docking station, they are rounded up, stored and charged by a "fleet manager" between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. Covato also said the scooters would be stored away when snow is in the forecast.
During all other times, where the scooters end up is in the hands of the rider. Covato said the app offers a tutorial to new users on how to properly park the scooters and requires users take a picture through the phone app of the properly parked scooters before they can end their ride.
"As long as that happens, the impact should be minimal," Knoepke said. "They seem to be receptive to working with the city."
Knoepke said he expects there will always be a percentage of the scooters that are not properly parked or get knocked over into the street or sidewalk.
In 2019, The Missoula City Council's Public Works Committee voted to table a proposed ordinance that would have allowed dockless e-scooters and e-bike companies to operate within that city.
"Public comment and scooter systems around the country have basically led us to say we’re not ready,” Missoula City Council member Jordan Hess said in 2019.
Bird, which is based in Santa Monica, California, has already been approved for a business license from the City of Helena. The company still needs approval for a right of way permit from the city's transportation and engineering departments.
In an email, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk confirmed the company is not yet permitted to operate.
"In addition to a business license, conditions of right of way use permits will be set by the City and provided as part of the process to the business," Harlow-Schalk stated in the email. "Our team will be bringing more to the Commission as we learn more around solid plans."
Helena's city code contains language that heavily regulates parking. The use of e-scooters is not directly addressed in city code.
Harlow-Schalk said officials "are evaluating city code currently."
Some downtown business owners expressed concerns to Covato over use of the scooters on the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall. City code prohibits all wheeled transportation, with the exception of wheelchairs, on the walking mall.
Covato said the company will work with the city to use its GPS technology to block the scooters from operating at full-speed in areas the city does not want the scooters, including on the walking mall.
"Certainly I don't think we want to create any waves at this point in time," Covato said, leaving the door open for potential use on the walking mall in the future. "We're happy to block off the pedestrian mall for the time being."