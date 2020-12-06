 Skip to main content
Buy local directory makes it easy to find businesses offering gift cards
editor's pick

Buy local directory makes it easy to find businesses offering gift cards

Anita Fasbender

Anita Fasbender, President, The Montana Standard

How you spend your holiday shopping dollars today will help determine how healthy our local business scene is tomorrow.

Local businesses are the heart of our local economy, and they need our support now more than ever. Thinking of giving someone an Amazon gift card for Christmas? How about making that a gift card to one of the local businesses that employ our neighbors and support local community efforts?

Buy Local is the Independent Record’s holiday partnership connecting Helena area customers with local businesses offering gift cards. Special thanks to the Real Food Market & Deli for sponsoring this initiative and helping make this directory available to local businesses for no cost.

Buying a gift card through this marketplace provides local business a timely boost and gives the recipient the flexibility of shopping for that perfect item through the merchant’s online ecommerce site or at a later date.

Our local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this challenging time. So check out our Buy Local directory of more than 40 businesses offering gift cards at the following link: localbusiness.lee.net/independent-record

Anita Fasbender

President/Publisher

