A 17-year-old girl from Butte treated at Shodair Children’s Hospital for major depression and has gone on to thrive was honored Monday for being named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champion for Montana.

Brooke Glennon received recognition from the Montana State Senate.

Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, read a proclamation honoring her that stated that her optimism and determination helped her at Shodair triumph over significant mental health challenges.

He said it “allowed her to return to a fruitful life with her family and community.”

Lynch quoted Glennon’s thoughts about representing the state in the Children’s Medical Network.

“I cannot wait to help so many other kids and families to know that even though it is pitch black you can keep fighting and never lose sight,” he said.

Children's Miracle Network is a nonprofit organization focused on saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals. Each year, the 170 Children's Miracle Network hospitals provide medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help millions of kids overcome diseases and injuries.

She will spend the coming year working with Shodair by being an advocate for those dealing with mental illness. She will speak at schools, partner events and to the patients directly at the hospital providing a message of hope.

Craig Aasved, CEO at Shodair, said her bravery provides a powerful story for others.

“It’s young people like Brooke that will help change how mental health is viewed in Montana and across the country,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of her, excited for this next chapter in her life, and honored she is allowing us to walk alongside her.”

Glennon, the daughter of Lacey and Jake Anderson, is now a junior at Butte High School who has almost a 4.0 GPA.

Glennon’s depression began with the death of her father. It was a few years after that she began to become more withdrawn, explosively angry and openly suicidal, expressing the desire to go “be with her dad.” She had three stays at Shodair.

Each time Glennon got a little more of what she needed to be emotionally stable. Her ability to identify and talk about her feelings; engage in healthy activities like karate. Each stay at Shodair helped and she committed a little more with the treatment plan individually development for her specifically.

The Children's Miracle Network Champion program has been raising awareness about the importance of children’s hospitals and Shodair has been participating since the 1990s.

