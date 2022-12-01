Butte officials seek missing man who might be in Helena area

Butte-area authorities are looking for Irl Tanner Lambertson, 64, who has been missing since Nov. 29, is possibly suicidal and has a history of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lamberston is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has balding brown hair and was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket, officials with the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said Thursday.

His cellphone was last pinged north of Montana City on the night of Nov. 29. He likes the Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Gates of the Mountains areas. Lambertson is possibly carrying a firearm.

He may be driving a blue 2019 Ram pickup with Montana license plate 1-62372A.

If you see Lambertson, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately. If you have information, call 406-497-1130.