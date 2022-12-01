 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Butte officials seek missing man who might be in Helena area

  • 0
irl.jpg

Irl Tanner Lambertson

 Miller, Connor

Butte-area authorities are looking for Irl Tanner Lambertson, 64, who has been missing since Nov. 29, is possibly suicidal and has a history of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lamberston is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has balding brown hair and was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket, officials with the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said Thursday.

His cellphone was last pinged north of Montana City on the night of Nov. 29. He likes the Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Gates of the Mountains areas. Lambertson is possibly carrying a firearm.

He may be driving a blue 2019 Ram pickup with Montana license plate 1-62372A.

If you see Lambertson, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately. If you have information, call 406-497-1130.

People are also reading…

These are the Montana counties with the lowest crime rates per 10,000 people.
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News