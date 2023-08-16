Jozsef Mozer was in the Iron Front Hotel late Monday when the fire started and he heard the alarm.

He said fellow tenants banged on doors to let neighbors know there was trouble.

And on Wednesday morning, the 57-year-old Mozer sat inside a Red Cross shelter at the Helena First Church feeling grateful. He was among the seven of the hotel’s 30 residents who came to the shelter.

“I don’t know what we’d do without the Red Cross,” the 57-year-old house painter said in a voice that gave a hint of his Hungarian accent.

He said he had lived at the Iron Front for four years and was happy there.

“The managers are very nice people,” he said.

An electrical fire hit the historic building at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, starting in a void area between the second and third floors. The fire displaced 30 people living in rooms that once served as a hotel and are now occupied as apartments for low-income renters.

Helena Fire Department Chief Jon Campbell said crews reported smoke permeating throughout the four-story building, with concentrations on the second and third floors on the south side of the structure. The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m.

BG Stumberg of Gotlieb's Five LLC, which owns the building, said they are planning to repair the damage and have some of the tenants back in as early as next week.

He said two or three of the 37 rooms were totally damaged. He did not have a firm damage estimate, but expected it to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, at the very least. He said the building also houses three businesses: the General Mercantile and Jmacs Pottery on the ground floor and the Windsor Ballroom on the fourth.

Stumberg said Jmacs Pottery on the ground floor sustained severe water damage to the ceiling and smoke damage as well.

Jeremy McFarlane, owner of Jmacs, was on-site Wednesday afternoon. The business was closed.

“I’m shut down for months,” he said. “I am revenue-less.”

Mid-August through the end of December is when he said he does half his sales.

McFarlane said he was able to enter his building Monday night during the fire. He said he had to run through a “wall of water” to turn off his kilns. Had he not done that, he said it would have “been a disaster.”

He said he has been at the North Last Chance Gulch location for about eight years.

McFarlane said he has heard from a lot of people since the fire, the general public, customers and fellow business people.

He plans on creating and selling some T-shirts online, and people can buy them at jmacspottery.com.

McFarlane said he is not angry about the recent events, noting it was an accident and no one is to blame.

“I’m kind of numb,” he said.

Lindsay Barnes of the General Mercantile, which also sustained damage, said in an email “We'll be cleaning for the next 5 days hoping to open on Monday."

She said staff's wages/tips are her priority.

“We know our staff runs our store and we'd never leave them high and dry, even if I have to out-of-pocket pay them myself,” she said.

Stumberg said the upstairs hallways are full of water on one side of the building.

“The worst part of a fire is the smoke damage and water damage in putting the fire out,” he said.

He said a few of the 30 residents who were displaced had renters insurance and others didn’t.

Stumberg said tenants were charged $400 a month for a room.

“We’re the cheapest place in town,” he said, adding all of the rooms were hotel rooms, some had a sink and tenants shared a common bathroom.

He said there are 37 rooms, but about six of them aren't inhabitable due to age and other issues. He said his company has owned the building for a few years.

“It was our desire to fix up the rooms as we could and give people a place to live,” he said.

He some most of the tenants are lower-income and don’t have a place to go.

“We’re hoping we can get people back in part of the building within a week,” Stumberg said, adding they are talking to restoration companies now about what can be done quickly. He expected it to take three to six months to fix the part of the building that sustained heavy damage.

Stumberg said a good part of Tuesday was spent learning what the city is going to require and who could clean it for us.

He said the Iron Front, built in 1888, is a “piece of history, it’s unique.”

“It’s a little gawdy on the inside because it is old,” Stumberg said. “I like to revamp things.”

He said about half a dozen of the rooms have been refurbished since his group bought the building.

“If we had the money and have it restored to old splendor, it would be a beautiful building for downtown Helena,” he said.

Tina Zawada sat at a table at the Helena First Church early Wednesday, finishing her breakfast before going to work. She has lived at the Iron Front since February.

"It was OK and a place to go,” she said of the hotel, adding that prior to that she was sleeping in her van.

She was across the street when the fire started. She heard an alarm and could see flames in the window.

“All I know is that it was an electrical fire and I wasn’t there,” she said.

Bev Blokzyl, a shelter worker, said they set up cots and blankets for the displaced Iron Front tenants. She said the church provided them two meals Tuesday and also collected towels for the residents to use.

Matt Ochsner, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon, said the Red Cross would work with the displaced residents to help them with housing, clothing and other tasks to help them meet their most immediate needs.

He was at the shelter as it was being set up Tuesday.

“It’s a nice facility and they are very good partners,” he said of Helena First Church.

People can make a donations to the Red Cross at redcross.org or 1-800-redcross.

Helena First Church senior Pastor Paul Feuerstein said the church works “hand in glove” with the Red Cross.

He said the 1,300-member congregation loves to see these kinds of opportunities to show their love for the community “and be there for them.”

He said Helena First, an Assembly of God church, has an approach that may differ from other congregations.

“We don’t put on events in the community as much as serve at events going on,” Feuerstein said.

Cindy Loacker of Sweet Bee Vintage Market, a member of the church, said several restaurants have helped in feeding the displaced residents. They either donated the food or gave it at a greatly discounted price.

“I’m not surprised,” she said of the generosity. “I think we have an amazing business community. Everyone is so willing to help others.”

Loacker said Headwaters Crafthouse and Taste Catering brought dinner one night, Grateful Bread and Vanilla Bean also offered food. And residents would be treated to Stefano’s on Wednesday night.

Tuesday morning, large breakfast burritos from Uphill Grill were offered.

Holli Meyer of Uphill Grill said they had been contacted by Loacker and they wanted to help.

They brought over 15 large burritos.

“Shoot, it’s just another day in paradise,” chef Michael Taylor, who co-owns the business with wife Joslyn Rose, said Wednesday morning as he worked the grill. “It feels good to help people out. I have been there (myself).”

Staff photographer Thom Bridge and staff writer Nolan Lister contributed to this story.