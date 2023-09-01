When Callie Aschim moved here in 2017 to open a hotel, she said the first thing folks told her was: “I don’t know where you are going to find people.”

Six years later, Aschim, who is now president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, says the challenge has grown.

She said there is a people shortage which has an impact on growth and business.

Aschim said it’s not that folks aren’t working, there just is not a lot of people. And the chamber and others are working on ways to meet the challenge.

"Tough" is the word Brian Obert uses to describe the current jobs situation in the Helena area.

It’s been tough for a while to find people to fill the jobs, said Obert, executive director of the Montana Business Assistance Connection.

But, yet, he said he remains more optimistic than he has been for a while.

As Labor Day approaches, Obert, Aschim and others weighed in on the job situation in the Helena area where it is not unusual to see “Help Wanted” signs hanging on store fronts, restaurant marquees offering jobs at $17-$20 an hour and businesses cutting hours due to lack of staffing.

Montana’s unemployment rate was 2.5% in July, continuing a 20-month trend. Daniels and Gallatin counties were on the low end with 1.5% and Glacier topped the list with 5%, The jobless rate in Lewis and Clark and Powell counties was 2.2%, Meagher was 1.7% and Broadwater was 3%.

And on Friday the Associated Press reported U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in August, “evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed.”

August's job growth marked an increase from July's revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year, Associated Press reported. The economy added 449,000 jobs since June, the lowest three-month total in three years.

Obert said high housing prices and lack of affordable housing make it tough to lure workers to the Helena area.

“It’s shocking how complicated things are now,” he said.

He said there are no easy quick fixes, so the challenge is to home-grow solutions.

“The market is so tough now and it’s hard to figure out things that can make a difference,” he said.

He noted the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s WINs program is making some headway in encouraging retirees to return to the workforce. He also noted Boeing Helena is holding job fairs.

Obert said there are challenges to creating opportunities for more housing units plus having the labor force to build them. He said some businesses are seeking creative solutions.

“We are doing more with the same number of people than we have ever had before,” he said, adding staffs are running at maximum vacation days.

“You can only do that for so long. Can almost feel it in the community, everybody is pensive and on edge and I don’t think good for a community,” Obert said.

“It makes you think of the Titanic, you know how the story ends and it isn’t good,” he said.

Aschim said the chamber has been to focusing on helping to fill the gap with its Helena WINS program, which matches retirees with businesses. They also coach businesses on retention and recruitment and finding ways to keep current employees happy and how to be a flexible and creative employer.

And the chamber has focused on youth and helping kids to work as much as they can.

“I think there are solutions out there,” Aschim said, adding that while she may not be able to conjure up more people, she can help with solutions.

She said housing and child care are two major hurdles in difficulty finding people to work.

“It’s expensive to live in Montana now …,” she said.

She said housing and worker shortage are interconnected.

“You can’t fix one without fixing the other,” she said.

She said groups such as United Way and Boeing are doing creative thinking. And the chamber works with partners at Helena College and Carroll College and concentrating on keeping young people here.

“We are seeing the needle move,” she said. “We are focused on small victories.”

Tabatha Hyatt, new owner Express Employment Professionals, a full-service employment, staffing and recruiting agency, said the demand for workers remains high.

“It’s kind of puzzle, if you will, with a lot of pieces and finding the right company.” She said.

Hyatt said there are technically more job openings than what classifies as a job.

She said her agency has 20-30 jobs open every day and that changes every day. Hyatt said last week a person came in with a great work history and good skills.

Employers are looking for such candidates who have a good attitude.

The person was lined up with three interviews for the next deay and landed a job the days after.

She said there are more openings than job seekers in the Helena.

“I do not know if we will return to pre-COVID times entirely , but things have leveled out and it’s a match-making game at this point,” Hyatt said.

Employers who want to pay lower wages will struggle to find people.

She advises anyone looking for a job to consider the company culture. I wouold say there are choices and no one has to stay where not happy anymore.

“Things have changed and you have choices,” she said.

Paul Kazmierowski, co-owner with wife Anna of A2Z Staffing Solutions and Adroit Employment Resources, said there are a lot of misconceptions that people do not want to work.

He said there has been a demographic shift from Baby Boomers, who were a huge component of labor forces. He said many Baby Boomers retired around the time COVID-19 hit and left shortages.

Kazmierowski,said more people are working from home and taking job that allows them to work from home whereas employers want people back in office.

He also noted wages are going up and people are demanding higher wages.

“They are seeing their value,” Kazmierowski, said.

A lot of construction everygody is working. There are jobs to fill.

He said employment agencies such as A2Z have to be more candidate centric than employer centric.

Kazmierowski noted as a capital city the state remains a big employer.

He said Gov. Greg Gianforte is a little behind as Montana is growing and therefore state agencies will have to grow.

Kazmierowski said the Montana jobs in high demand are construction, skilled trades, project management, IT sector and health care.

Aschim said she remains optimistic the situation will improve.

“Helena is on the cusp of something big,” Aschim said.