Helena couple finalists for Realtor award

The Montana Association of Realtors announce that one of 10 finalists for the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award are Jay and Anita Sherley, from Helena, making it the first time in the 24-year history of the Good Neighbor Award that Montana has had a finalist.

The Sherleys provide stable housing and mentoring to at-risk young men and women, many who are homeless, recently released from jail or too old for foster care. In the 16 years since they founded Life Houses Inc., they have helped more than 200 at-risk young adults build life skills to transition to productive, goal-oriented lives.

Five winners will receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their charity, including a feature in the fall issue of Realtor magazine. Five honorable mentions will receive $2,500 grants.

The public can vote for their favorite Good Neighbor finalists. The winner will take home $2,500. Cast your vote at realtor.com/goodneighbor before Oct. 1. You can vote as many times as you want.

“Each year, the Good Neighbor Awards serve as a poignant reminder of the heart and soul of our real estate community,” NAR President Tracy Kasper said in a news release. “It’s not just about buying or selling properties; it’s about investing in the places we call home.”

Emig joins St. Peter's Health

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new neurologist, Dr. Mallory K. Emig.

Emig earned her medical degree from the University of Queensland School of Medicine-Ochsner Clinical School in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, and New Orleans.

She received her bachelor of science in biomedical sciences from Southeast Missouri State University. Emig completed her internship and residency in neurology at St. Louis University Hospital and her fellowship in neurophysiology at Duke University.

She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Medical Association.

Emig is accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic.

Hermanson to take reins of HBIA

Crystal Hermanson has been named the new executive officer for the Helena Building Industry Association.

She will lead key events for the construction industry, homeowners and prospective buyers including the annual fall Parade of Homes and spring Home and Garden Show. This year’s Parade of Homes will showcase 11 local new builds Oct. 7-8.

Hermanson has been an integral part of the building community for many years as an active member of the HBIA, a real estate agent, and a small business owner. HBIA President Brent Cotton said she has a strong skill set and experience as our new executive officer.

He said the HBIA is working to address the growing need for housing in Helena and the partnerships this organization provides within professional building trades, real estate, lenders and general contractors will be the foundation upon which housing is made available to those struggling under the increasing cost of living.

Corey Hill, associate vice president and life director, said that under Hermanson's guidance, "we aim to work with local elected officials and industry leaders to communicate industry pressures including workforce shortages and the rising cost of materials to develop better policies that mitigate the impact on our community.”

Recently, the HBIA fell victim to significant fraud and embezzlement from the previous administration. Officials said they are looking "forward to rebuilding strong community partnerships, growing our membership, and leading home builders within our area with renewed strength."

Longcake to lead outfitters

The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association has hired Brad Longcake, Helena, to serve as the organization’s new executive director.

MOGA represents more than 250 of Montana’s professional licensed outfitters and guides who have operations statewide and include hunting, fishing, horseback riding, skiing, snowmobiling and other outdoor recreation activities.

The organization works to protect and enhance the industry, while promoting conservation and sustainable, science-based management of Montana’s natural resources and the stewardship of our cultural heritage.

"From the time I was a teenager packing into the Bob Marshall with my dad to taking my own children fishing in a mountain lake, I have had a deep appreciation for the treasure that is Montana’s outdoor opportunities,” said Longcake.

Mac Minard, Clancy, served as MOGA’s executive director for 18 years and will remain active during the transition period. Beginning Feb 1, he will lead MOGA’s Educational Institute and the Big Hearts Under the Big Sky Program.

MSU offers 'Shadow Day' to high school kids

Montana State University is again offering a unique opportunity for high school students from around the state to get a taste of what it’s like to pursue a degree in engineering or computer science.

The annual Shadow Day will be held Oct. 19. The event pairs visiting students with MSU engineering and computer science majors for a day of classes and labs, fun activities, informational sessions, tours of the college’s facilities and more. Shadow Day is free and is open to high school students in their sophomore to senior years.

The event can be particularly impactful for students from rural Montana towns who might have limited exposure to engineering and computer science in their schools and are less certain to consider studying in these fields, according to Jennifer Clark, event organizer and assistant dean for student success and retention in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering.

This year, participants can shadow students in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or ROTC programs.

For more information and to register, visit coe.montana.edu/shadow. The deadline for registration is Sept. 29.

Great West honored for excellence

Great West Engineering has been selected as a PSMJ 2023 Circle of Excellence Award winner.

The Circle of Excellence recognizes successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in a variety of areas including productivity, staff growth, business development, and overhead management.

With over 300 architecture and engineering firms participating, the Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of the pack based on a rigorous performance benchmarking survey.