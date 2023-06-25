Tips for renting an RV or camper
To get the most out of your RV rental and to make sure your vacation goes off without a hitch, follow these tips:
- Get to know different RV classes. One of the biggest decisions you’ll need is what kind of RV you want to rent. Both towable RVs (often called campers) and motorized RVs are available. If you want a camper, you’ll need a vehicle to pull it. If you prefer a motorized RV, consider what kind of transportation you’ll need (if any) after the RV is parked.
- Motorized RVs come in three classes: A, B, and C. You generally don’t need a special license to drive any RVs, but there are significant differences in how each class drives. Class A RVs are the largest and can measure up to 45 feet in length. They are also the hardest to maneuver because of their large size and may not be suitable for someone who has never driven an RV before. Class B RVs fall between 16 and 22 feet long and best suit couples or individuals. They are also the easiest to drive since they handle large trucks or vans. Class C RVs are in-between, usually sleeping four to six people and measuring 21 to 35 feet long. A Class C RV drives like a moving truck with no rear-view mirror capability.
- Once you’ve decided what kind of RV suits you, you can narrow your search to specific models within a class. Knowing what type of RV you’ll rent will help you plan other aspects of your trip.
- Budget your trip. Depending on the size of the RV, you can expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $300 per night on average. Luxury Class A RVs can cost considerably more per night. However, coming up with a trip budget involves much more than just the rental price per night of the RV. You’ll also need to factor in insurance, gas, campground fees, food, and any additional activities you have planned for your trip. Remember that RV rental companies often allot you a certain number of miles and generator time. You’ll be charged additional miles or time if you exceed the designated amounts.
- Choose a booking company. Once you know what kind of RV you want to rent and how much you can spend, you can browse options with different booking companies. Here, too, you have several options. Some booking companies own their vehicles and offer standardized rates and experiences. Others work more like Airbnb; they have various RVs owned and leased by individuals. Policies vary from business to business, and while some companies include mileage and insurance in their booking price, others offer them as add-ons that must be paid for separately. Be sure to read up on each booking company’s policies and review past customer reviews before you do business with them.
- Take a walkthrough. When you find an RV or camper interested in renting, taking a walkthrough tour is essential. Not only will you be able to see if the RV measures up to its online description, but you can also learn how to operate the RV. Take advantage of a walkthrough to find out how the generator and electrical hook-ups work, how to dump water tanks, how to operate the awnings, or any other basic functions you need clarification on.
- Purchase insurance. If insurance isn’t included in the basic price of your RV rental, be sure to purchase it separately. Most states require at least liability insurance for motorized RVs. Your standard car insurance policy usually covers campers, but check with your insurance company. A good insurance policy will give you peace of mind and protection in case of accidents, bad weather, or theft.
- Plan your route. Start planning your route by deciding where to park your RV during your journey. If you want to park at a U.S. National Park, you must book well in advance, sometimes a year or more. You’ll also need to book for state parks and privately-owned campgrounds in advance. If you are new to driving an RV, you might want to choose pull-through parking spaces instead of spaces you’ll have to back into. In addition, some hotels and other tourist destinations offer RV parking for visitors.
- After you know where you’ll park, double-check your chosen route to ensure it doesn’t include any narrow roads, low bridges, or tunnels that the RV won’t fit in or under. Keep the height of your RV in mind when you make pit stops, too. First-time RV drivers sometimes forget common low clearance situations, such as fast-food drive-throughs.
- Know what to bring. Amenities vary from one RV to another, so make sure you know what’s included before you start packing. Some booking companies include sheets, utensils, and cookware, while others don’t. Knowing what is included will help you avoid packing non-essentials. Packing a tool kit and a first aid kit is a good idea if these aren’t already on board the RV.
- Learn to set up campsites. Many seasoned RV renters advise arriving at your campsite early. It’s much easier to park and set up electric and water hookups with plenty of daylight. Read the RV manual before your trip to understand how to hook up at a campsite and how to dump wastewater. Remember that dumping wastewater can be a messy experience, and many campers prefer to pay for on-site dump services. This may be a preferable option if your campground provides this service. Other campers use public restrooms and showers to avoid dumping waste at all.
Courtesy of the Better Business Bureau. Visit BBB.org to research booking companies before you rent an RV.