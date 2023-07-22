St. Peter’s wound care team honored

St. Peter’s Health Wound Care Earns 2022 Healogics Center of Distinction

St. Peter’s Health’s Wound Care team has been named a “2022 Center of Distinction” by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care and largest wound care database in the world.

To achieve this accolade, you must have an above 92% patient satisfaction rate and a greater than 75% wound adjusted comprehensive healing rate, among other metrics. The team maintained a 93% patient satisfaction rate and 85% comprehensive healing rate.

The team is led by general surgeon and Medical Director Dr. John Galt who also specializes in wound care. The St. Peter’s Wound Care Center opened in 2021 and is at the St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center, including a dedicated outpatient clinic with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Sill named to lead bankers’ group

Sam Sill has been named the new Montana Bankers Association president and chief executive officer effective Sept. 1, replacing Cary Hegreberg, who is retiring in August.

Sill has more than 10 years’ experience leading government relations and lobbying efforts for trade associations on local, state and federal matters.

He is a Montana native and earned a public administration degree from University of Montana.

“While we had several highly qualified finalists for the position, we’re confident that Sam brings a combination of experience in government relations and association management, making him an ideal fit to move the MBA in a positive direction,” MBA Board Chair KC Hickok said in a news release.

At the MBA’s annual meeting in June, Hickok, chief credit officer at Bank of Bridger, was elected MBA board chair for 2023-2024;

Tom Severson, market president for First Interstate Bank in Missoula, was elected vice chair and Charlie Pipal, president of Manhattan Bank in Manhattan, was named secretary treasurer.

New directors include Ron O’Donnell, CEO of Stockman Wealth Management in Billings and Robyn Barta, branch manager of First Federal Bank & Trust in Billings.

Mitchell to lead WorldMontana

The Museums Association of Montana (MAM) announces the retirement of Executive Director Deb Mitchell after her dedicated service of 16 years.

Coinciding with her retirement from the Montana Historical Society, Mitchell has accepted a new position as the executive director of WorldMontana.

“It is hard for me to come to the realization that I am no longer part of the Museums Association of Montana organization,” Mitchell said in a news release. “These people have been my second family for the last 16 years. Retiring was a hard decision to make, but as I told the board, you are not rid of me completely … yet.”

Having retired from the Montana Historical Society earlier this year after 23 years, Mitchell felt it was time to pass on her role as MAM’s executive director. She commended the board members for their passion and expertise, assuring that Montana’s museums are in capable hands.

She emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and being able to laugh at yourself. Encouraging others to remember that “you are Never! Ever! Going to please everyone,” Mitchell highlighted the significance of never taking it personally. She stressed the power of saying “no,” knowing personal limitations, and always putting family first.

Though retiring, Mitchell said her commitment to advocating for museums and offering support remains unwavering. “I am truly blessed to have worked with all of you,” she said.

MAM is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the museum profession and fostering collaboration among museums in Montana. MAM supports museum professionals and volunteers through educational programs, networking opportunities, and advocacy efforts, ensuring the preservation and promotion of Montana’s rich cultural heritage.