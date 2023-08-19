Davis joins A&E Design

Leah Davis has joined A&E Design as a construction project coordinator and its first Helena-based employee.

Davis developed a love for construction and architecture from an early age, inspired by her involvement in the construction of her family home.

She holds a bachelor of environmental design degree from Montana State University and is earning a master’s of legal studies in contract management and business compliance.

Her understanding of the build process, combined with diverse internship experiences and educational accomplishments, make her an asset in navigating the nuances of A&E Design’s complex, innovative projects and creating successful solutions for clients across the region.

Peccia makes exclusive list

For the ninth time, PSMJ Resources Inc., the premier management consulting firm for the architecture and engineering industry, has announced that Robert Peccia & Associates made the 2023 Circle of Excellence exclusive list.

There were 68 architecture and engineering firms nationwide that made the exclusive list this year. PSMJ’s exclusive Circle of Excellence highlights firms that demonstrate outstanding business achievement in the architecture and engineering industry.

“The A/E/C Circle of Excellence award-winning firms represent the best of the best in terms of financial management. These organizations apply the best business practices to every phase of their operations,” says Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA, Founder and CEO of PSMJ Resources.

PSMJ designed the Circle of Excellence to highlight successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, staff growth, and turnover. The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.

Peccia is a 100% employee-owned civil engineering, transportation, planning and land surveying firm. With over 70 employees, RPA is headquartered in Helena with offices in Bozeman and Kalispell.

MSU business school earns accreditation

Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship has earned another five years of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the world’s oldest and most renowned business school accreditation organization.

“I am thrilled with our continued accreditation outcome,” said Dan Miller, dean of the MSU business college. “It is a testament to the dedication of Jabs faculty and staff delivering world-class education leading to student opportunities.”

The business college first earned AACSB accreditation in 1981 and has maintained its status ever since. During the last academic year, a peer review team visited the Jabs College, analyzed a report produced by business school administrators and met with faculty, staff, students and community members before recommending another five years of accreditation, which was announced this summer.

Jabs is one of nearly 1,000 AACSB accredited colleges worldwide.

The MSU Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship offers four undergraduate options of study — accounting, finance, management and marketing — as well as five minors — accounting, business administration, finance, international business and entrepreneurship and small business management. It also offers a master of professional accountancy degree, a master of science in innovation and management, a business certificate and an entrepreneurship certificate. More information is available at montana.edu/business.