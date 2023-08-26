Mitchell achieves dentistry goal

Dr. K. Cooper Mitchell has achieved one of dentistry’s most prestigious career goals.

By becoming a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry, he said he has shown a long-term commitment to providing his community up-to-date treatment options and superior patient care.

Mitchell completed rigorous continuing education, development of advanced clinical skills and an examination. Less than 2% of dentists attain this honor.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry. This accomplishment represents my lifelong dedication to the dental profession and desire to continue to provide ever improving care to my patients,” Mitchell said in a news release.

Dentistry has been in the Mitchell family since 1926. Mitchell is a third-generation dentist. He grew up in Helena and is a graduate of Capital High School. His father was the dental chief at the VA hospital at Fort Harrison for 36 years, and his grandfather practiced dentistry in Kansas for 48 years. He has been providing dental care in Helena since 2010.

State continues low unemployment

Montana’s unemployment rate in July was 2.5%, putting state below 3% for the 21st consecutive month, officials said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday also announced Montana’s total employment reached an all-time high, with nearly 563,000 Montanans working in July.

Since Gianforte took office in 2021, nearly 40,000 jobs have been created in Montana, the state’s unemployment rate has dropped from 4% to 2.5%, and the number of unemployed Montanans has fallen by more than 34%.

“Montana continues breaking records for job creation and employment because of Montanans’ hard work and our pro-jobs, pro-growth policies,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Skilled workers with our strong Montana work ethic are in high demand.”

The only other time Montana’s unemployment rate was below 3% was for three months in 2007, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total employment in Montana has grown every month of 2023, reaching a record high in July of 562,898 workers.

In July, Montana’s labor force also grew by more than 600 workers, adding 7,500 workers since the start of the year.

As in June, labor force growth slightly outpaced growth in total employment, leading to a slight increase in the state’s unemployment rate to 2.5%.

Great West Engineering wins award

Great West Engineering has been named a five time winner of PSMJ’s Premier Employer of Choice® Award.

The award recognizes firms that have mastered workforce retention and productivity by achieving the highest level of employee engagement.

To learn more go to: https://bit.ly/45AwbeG