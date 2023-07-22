A permit has been pulled for $1.2 million into renovations of the dining hall at Carroll College and part of $3.1 million in renovations that includes improvement to the Holy Grounds Market as well.

A Carroll spokeswoman said the long-term negotiated contractor, Sodexo, is making $3.1 million in improvements not only to the dining hall, but to an on-campus convenience store and coffee outlet as well. Sodexo provides campus dining, food retail, concessions and catering services for Carroll.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Center at Carroll is undergoing a comprehensive renovation to the dining area, remodeling the seating and serving stations to accommodate students comfortably and more efficiently, the spokeswoman said.

Plans include new lighting, flooring, cabinetry and counters with seating for 350.

There will also be a new sound system, improved wireless connectivity and additional outlets for charging personal devices. The upgrade will also introduce a wider range of food options, “catering to diverse dietary preferences and ensuring students have access to nutritious and satisfying meals,” the spokeswoman said.

Demolition and construction on the Holy Grounds Market, which includes a Starbucks and convenience store, began Nov. 23, 2022, and was completed Jan. 18, 2023.

Dining Hall construction began May 15 with a completion date of Aug. 18, upon the start of the new 2023-2024 academic year.

The permit was issued by the city of Helena, according to the city’s website. The project was valued at $1,265,489 and Dick Anderson Construction is the contractor.