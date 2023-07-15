Dalton, McCracken join Silverman Law Office

Silverman Law Office has added Associate Attorney Tony Dalton and Legal Assistant Heather McCracken to its Helena branch.

Dalton and McCracken joined the firm earlier this year.

Originally from Moab, Utah, Dalton moved to Montana in 2010 to attend Carroll College. After earning his bachelor’s degree with distinction, he graduated cum laude from the University of New Mexico Law School.

Dalton practiced in Albuquerque before returning to Montana and joining Silverman Law Office as an associate attorney, specializing in estate planning, probate administration, tax planning, business development and real estate transactions.

McCracken brings a wealth of experience in emergency services, having worked as a 911 Dispatcher in Helena and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Her dedication to helping others motivated her to pursue a legal career, and she is working toward obtaining her paralegal certificate and assisting in estate planning, probate, business and real estate transactional matters.

Silverman Law Office has provided legal services to more than 7,000 Montanans since it was founded in 2012 by Attorney Joel Silverman. It has expertise in tax law, estate planning, business law, liquor and gaming law, and real estate transactions.

For more information, contact Silverman Law Office at 406-449-4829 or visit www.mttaxlaw.com.

Johnson to lead Montana CPA board

The Montana Society of CPAs has appointed Steven Johnson, CPA as board of directors president for 2023-2024.

Johnson is employed at Pinion (formerly Anderson ZurMuehlen), and has practiced in public accounting for over 10 years providing tax, consulting and litigation services to small and large businesses and their owners.

His extensive knowledge in tax and consulting services for individuals, partnerships and corporations makes him a true strategic advisor, providing efficient and accurate services.

He is a second-generation CPA from Montana and prides himself on serving his community and the profession.

Johnson volunteers his time not only with MTCPA, but also with Shodair Children’s Hospital and the disabled ministries program at First Lutheran Church in Helena.

“We are very excited for Steven’s year as president. He has been a great board member and officer and brings a great perspective to the profession and its future. Steven encourages professional curiosity to our board and is a strong leader for his peers”, said Allen Lloyd, MTCPA executive director.

Johnson officially took office on June 8 at the MTCPA 110th annual conference held in Missoula.

The Montana Society of CPAs is a professional association comprised of nearly 1,600 members worldwide.

CWG welcomes new hires

Interior designer Parker Salisbury and marketing coordinator Kylie Kackman recently joined CWG Architecture Inc.

Salisbury moved to Helena after graduating from the University of Idaho, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and design.

He joined the CWG Architecture team in June, bringing experience in hand drafting and residential design. He has a passion for color theory and historic rejuvenation.

Salisbury is excited to explore the Helena area with his new puppy.

Kackman is a recent graduate of Carroll College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in business management and marketing and minor in international relations.

She brings experience in event planning and coordination, social media marketing and client relations. She looks forward to becoming more involved in the Helena community and enjoys outdoor recreation.