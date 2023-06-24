It was 20 years ago this month that the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel opened in the Great Northern Town Center, and Marti Bara was there.

Bara, who came on as general manager, is still there and said the hotel is having a low-key celebration for its two decades of business.

“We are just doing it internally,” she said Friday, adding they put cupcakes out for guests and had some decorations in the lobby.

Bara started with the 100-room four-story hotel two months before it opened.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” she said of her 20 years at the hotel that not only provides lodging, but also serves as a social and business destination, adding that owners Dick Anderson and Alan Nicholson have “allowed me to drive it like I own it.”

Bara said navigating through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic “was so daunting,” but the hotel has returned to pre-COVID occupancy numbers.

The hotel in the city’s Great Northern Town Center at 835 Great Northern Blvd. acts as gathering place for many Helena- and state-related events, featuring eight conference rooms which can be converted into one large room that can serve up to 550 people.

“We’re always redoing things,” Bara said.

She said some people who are not staying at the hotel even like to meet with others in the lobby.

“We have a high-use lobby,” Bara said.

Bara said the location, which at one time was the site of the depot for the Great Northern Railroad, is also a selling point for guests. Restaurants and movie theaters are nearby. Guests and younger guests can also visit the Great Northern Carousel and ExplorationWorks.

“They love our location down here,” she said. “People just love the walkability to go downtown or to Carroll College.

She said the guests also love the fact it is clean an accessible to the downtown Last Chance Gulch area.

“The location does a lot for us,” Bara said.

The hotel has received the M.K Guertin Award, Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ most prestigious honor recognizing top-performing hotels within the company.

And in 2011, it was bestowed the “premier” designation, placing it among the top echelon of Best Western hotels.

Great Northern is the only Best Western premier hotel in Montana and one of 52 in the United States, Bara said.

Bara said guests appreciate the ambiance and comments often reflect they “find it to be classy, comfortable,” she said.

“Customer service is near and dear to my heart,” she said.

The hotel does not have a restaurant, but does offer breakfast. It also works with the adjoining Silver Star Steak Co. for room service and meals for the banquet center.

Callie Aschim, president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, said the hotel has done a fantastic job.

“They are an award-winning Best Western and that is something you can hang your hat on,” she said.

Aschim said the hotel industry has gone through a tumultuous few years.

“And for them to do as well as they have is a real feather in the feather in the cap to Marti and her staff,” she said.

Although she has logged in 20 years, Bara said she has no plans to leave.

“I’m going to be here a little while longer,” she said, noting the maintenance man has been with the hotel for 20 years and the head housekeeper has clocked in 18.

“There’s not a lot of turnover.”