Business briefcase: New hires, awards, donations and news

“We can only improve the safety culture through education and reinforcement of positive safety habits. If we start in the classroom, the next generation of Montana’s workforce will be better equipped when they step onto the job site,” MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard said. “Our goal is to send students and workers home safely to their families at the end of each day.”

The Growing a Safer Montana program began in 2017 and is available to high school trades and industry classrooms statewide. The grant maximums are up to $750 in value resulting in $30,000 in safety grants for Montana schools.

Farmers donate pork to food bank

Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union Enterprises made another in-kind donation of 38,000 pounds of pork ribs to the Montana Food Bank Network. The ribs are from Redwood Farms and will be distributed by the Montana Food Bank Network. Redwood Farms is one of the entities in the Farmers Union family of businesses owned by Farmers Union Enterprises.