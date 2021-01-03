Business briefcase: New hires, awards, donations and news

Names and faces
Helena Society of Human Resource Management has named Michelle Edmunds, owner of Westaff in Helena, as the Helena Human Resource Leader of the Year Award Winner.
Edmunds has shown leadership this past year by serving as the Helena SHRM president and stepping up when needed most during a pandemic.
She goes out of her way to assist others within HR and always takes the time to help develop and grow those around her. Edmunds uses her knowledge and experience to help others and to unite the Helena HR community.
St. Peter’s Health welcomes Hospitalist Paul Perry.
Perry earned his medical degree at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo., and his bachelor of arts in English and French at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich. He completed his internal medicine residency at Oakwood Southshore Hospital in Trenton, Mich.
Perry is a board-certified member of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.
News and notes
Montana State Fund helps with classroom safety
Montana State Fund, Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, presented personal protective equipment grants to 37 classrooms across Montana. The grants, which are part of State Fund’s Growing a Safer Montana program usually include safety eye protection, fall protection gear, gloves and ear protection, among other equipment¬, and are intended to help students understand the importance of operating safely in their environment.
“We can only improve the safety culture through education and reinforcement of positive safety habits. If we start in the classroom, the next generation of Montana’s workforce will be better equipped when they step onto the job site,” MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard said. “Our goal is to send students and workers home safely to their families at the end of each day.”
The Growing a Safer Montana program began in 2017 and is available to high school trades and industry classrooms statewide. The grant maximums are up to $750 in value resulting in $30,000 in safety grants for Montana schools.
Farmers donate pork to food bank
Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union Enterprises made another in-kind donation of 38,000 pounds of pork ribs to the Montana Food Bank Network. The ribs are from Redwood Farms and will be distributed by the Montana Food Bank Network. Redwood Farms is one of the entities in the Farmers Union family of businesses owned by Farmers Union Enterprises.
“We are so excited to have this partnership with Montana Farmers Union,” said Gayle Carlson, chief executive officer of the Montana Food Bank Network. “We received 30,000 pounds of donation in May right when we were hitting some pretty tough times as far as resourcing foods and transportation so that was a huge boost for us right at the beginning of the pandemic. Now we have another 38,000 pounds. It is a tremendous gift for us. It is high-quality, it is a level of protein that is rare for us to get so we are very grateful for that.”
“Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union Enterprise are all about supporting the family farm and helping to feed our friends and neighbors who are facing food insecurity,” said Walter Schweitzer, president of Montana Farmers Union.
MFU and FUE donated 30,000 pounds of pork ribs in May to the Montana Food Bank Network.
County gets $450K to upgrade roof
Lewis and Clark County will receive $450,000 to renovate the Good Samaritan Thrift Store with an upgraded roof and energy efficiency improvements, the Montana Department of Commerce said Dec. 30.
It was one of 12 Montana communities that will share more than $5.2 million in federal funds through Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Public and Community Facilities Program. The funds will be used primarily for water and wastewater system infrastructure, public health facilities or rehabilitating facilities such as shelters, food banks, mental health centers and senior centers.
“These funds support communities as they continue to provide vital services and respond to their local needs and challenges,” said Jennifer Olson, Community Development Division Administrator at Commerce.
Commerce’s CDBG Public and Community Facilities program provides money to local governments to address community needs, including building or improving public infrastructure and constructing.
Also receiving $450,000 are Big Horn, Missoula, Petroleum, Pondera and Valley counties.
Hill County received $260,000.
Cities receiving $450,000 in funds included Circle, Roundup, Shelby, Thompson Falls and Wolf Point.
