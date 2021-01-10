Business briefcase: Board seat a first for Montana, beef donated, loans available

The “Beef on Every Plate” program was organized about 10 years ago to help feed Montana’s needy. Ranchers donate cows to the program and the foundation pays the processing and donates the hamburger to food banks and other non-profit organizations that distribute food statewide.

In July, the foundation was awarded a $50,000 grant from the COVID Food Pantry Assistance Program.

They were able to distribute much of the beef to various non-profits in Montana. The balance of the meat is being distributed by the Montana Food Bank Network.

Officials said they learned they had to use only federally or state inspected plants to process the meat. There are 15 inspected plants in Montana and they were told there was a six- to 18-month backlog. Cattleman said the money had to be used by Dec. 31.

The Cattleman said they were not able to spend all the money, but were able to process and distribute many meals to needy Montanans. They said they have contributed more than 300,000 meals around the state.

