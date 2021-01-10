Business briefcase: Board seat a first for Montana, beef donated, loans available

Names and faces
Rick Reisig, certified public accountant and chief executive officer and shareholder of Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. P.C., has been named to the Financial Accounting Foundation’s board of trustees, beginning Jan. 1, making him the first Montanan to serve on the board.
The FAF, an independent, private-sector, not-for-profit organization based in Norwalk, Conn., is the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.
Reisig brings more than 38 years of experience in accounting, auditing and tax consulting for individuals, businesses, nonprofits and local governments. He is based in the Anderson ZurMuehlen Great Falls office and oversees the firm's operations statewide.
Anderson ZurMuehlen is a Montana-based certified public accounting, business advisory and technology services firm. It was recently named a 2020 Best Firm for Technology by Accounting Today and Montana State Employers' Council Employer of Choice.
News and notes
Cattlemen put beef on plate for needy
The Montana Cattlemen’s Association’s foundation got 15 head of beef processed into hamburger in December as part of the COVID Food Pantry Assistance Program and to be distributed by the Montana Food Bank Network.
The “Beef on Every Plate” program was organized about 10 years ago to help feed Montana’s needy. Ranchers donate cows to the program and the foundation pays the processing and donates the hamburger to food banks and other non-profit organizations that distribute food statewide.
In July, the foundation was awarded a $50,000 grant from the COVID Food Pantry Assistance Program.
They were able to distribute much of the beef to various non-profits in Montana. The balance of the meat is being distributed by the Montana Food Bank Network.
Officials said they learned they had to use only federally or state inspected plants to process the meat. There are 15 inspected plants in Montana and they were told there was a six- to 18-month backlog. Cattleman said the money had to be used by Dec. 31.
The Cattleman said they were not able to spend all the money, but were able to process and distribute many meals to needy Montanans. They said they have contributed more than 300,000 meals around the state.
SBA disaster loans available
The U.S. Small Business Administration said the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021.
The extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27. To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, non-profits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said.
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.
Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply at http://www.sba.gov/disaster.