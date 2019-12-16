The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has named its longtime public affairs officer as the new Helena District Ranger.
Kathy Bushnell, who has served as public affairs officer since 2008, was named the new District Ranger on Monday. She has served as the acting District Ranger following the August departure of former Ranger Heather DeGeest, who took a job in Idaho.
“I’m glad for the opportunity to continue working with our many partner groups and with the community of Helena as the permanent Helena District Ranger,” Bushnell said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the future and to us accomplishing important work on the district that furthers our agency’s mission and provides for the needs of our local communities.”
The Helena Ranger District has implemented a number of high profile projects in recent years including travel planning near the Continental Divide west of Helena, logging and fuels reduction work south of Elliston and a proposed trail system near Clancy. Currently the Ten Mile-South Helena Project, which includes logging, thinning and prescribed burning near Helena, is moving forward but faces a pair of legal challenges.
Bushnell began her Forest Service career on the Flathead National Forest, headquartered in Kalispell, where she worked as a firefighter. She held multiple public affairs positions in Montana and the Dakotas before starting work as the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s Public Affairs Officer in 2008. When not working, Bushnell spends time with her family — husband, Paul and two sons, Chaz and Connor — hiking, hunting and skiing.
“Kathy’s strategic thinking skills, leadership capability, and integrity will serve both the Helena Ranger District and the entire Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest very well,” Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said in a statement. “We are excited to have her permanently in this position.”
Bushnell will permanently transition into the District Ranger job early in the new year.
