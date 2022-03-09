Burwell says goodbye: 'Cathy from the chamber' announces retirement

For Cathy Burwell, one of the biggest adjustments of retirement will be getting used to being known as “Cathy” and not “Cathy from the chamber.”

Burwell, longtime president and chief executive officer of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, announced her retirement Wednesday, capping nearly 23 years at the helm of the office that serves as not only an advocate for business, but as an unabashed cheerleader for the Helena area, luring businesses, wannabe residents and tourists to town.

Asked for the reason for her bow from her post, Burwell offers a simple response:

“Well, I’m old,” she said, noting she turned 68 in February and it was time to step down. She added she has granddaughters in town and will spend more time golfing and relaxing.

Her retirement kicks in April 29.

“In the meantime, I will ensure that the chamber turns over to new leadership in a prepared and timely manner,” she said in her retirement announcement. “I am confident that the excellent Board of Directors in place at the chamber will ensure the selection of a great new CEO that will lead to even greater accomplishments and excellence for the chamber.”

Byron Stahly, the chamber’s board chair, praised Burwell, calling her a dedicated person to the chamber and businesses at large in Helena.

He talked about her devotion to her job through the COVID-19 pandemic and in handling other matters.

“I could just go on and on,” he said.

“She has been, and I hate to use this word, a workaholic for the chamber … ” he said.

“But with every challenge there is an opportunity, so I think the chamber will have an excellent opportunity to fill those shoes,” Stahly said.

Burwell she is confident it will be a smooth transition.

“I built the best staff in town,” she said. “I’ve always had amazing people work at the chamber, but this staff is the best.”

She said it’s time for the chamber to get someone new, who is young and energetic.

Burwell said she is not leaving town.

“I am retiring and moving on to next phase of my life,” she said.

Burwell would have celebrated 23 years with the chamber in July. Prior to coming to Helena, she was with the Dillon chamber for eight years.

She had studied animal science at Montana State University and said she fell into working for chambers.

“Sometimes, life finds you,” she said.

Burwell, who wrote a twice monthly business column for the Helena Independent Record, said she often received comment about her writing as she was out in public.

“It’s funny, the identity, the little old ladies, they live for my column,” she said, adding the column, which offered tidbits about new and existing businesses in town, “gave the chamber a lot of exposure for being on pulse of business.”

She said the chamber had about 500 members when she came to Helena and now has 800 members. She said it he remained in the 800 range through thick and thin, even through the recession and COVID-19 pandemic.

Burwell said some businesses even paid extra dues to help other businesses that could not afford it.

“COVID was a mindset change for me,” she said, adding the chamber’s mission was always about members. But then the pandemic hit and she decided it was about Helena and did not delineate as to whether those in need were members or not.

“I think this chamber is very solid,” Burwell said. “I think it will continue to grow and will do great things to keep chamber relative and essential.”

“We’re solid financially and chamber is poised for someone to come in and do great things,” she said.

Stahly said Burwell’s departure leaves a bigger challenge in that another longtime chamber employee, Mike Mergenthaler, vice president and associate director of the tourism program, is also retiring soon.

He praised Mergenthaler as well, saying he was a valuable asset to the chamber.

Burwell said there are a lot of young and mixed-age people as members who make chamber be what it should be.

She has a long list of accomplishments that include chamber support of school and jail levies that brought about three new schools and a new a new jail facility.

Another is the creation of the Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) program and hiring a full-time workforce director (shared with Montana Business Assistance Connection). Burwell said this “was huge in addressing the biggest needs of our members and Helena businesses.”

Burwell said the chamber has had a full-time lobbyist at every legislative session since 2001, where the Chamber stood up for business on 1000s of bills. She said prior to her tenure, the chamber didn’t have an active Government Affairs Committee.

Burwell said she served on a study of Interstate 15 that eventually led to interchanges at Custer Avenue and South Helena and upgrades to Cedar Street.

She regularly talked monthly on KCAP-FM radio’s “Coffee Break” and TV news shows.

Burwell said the chamber’s tourism efforts increased Helena’s notoriety as a half-way destination between Yellowstone and Glacier parks.

“We literally put Helena on the map,” she said.

She also pointed to the Chamber’s SWISH tournament – the longest running youth basketball tournament – saying it has brought 1000s of people to Helena every year (except during COVID-19) and impacted the economy by millions of dollars over more than three decades.

She said she and her husband Pete, who has been retired from the state chamber of commerce for a few years, plan on staying in town.

“I’ve been a little jealous of all the golf he gets to do,” she said.

Daughter Lacey Brelje, her husband, Sam, and daughters Claire and Vivian, live in Helena. Her other daughter, Jessica, lives in Las Vegas.

She said she is going to miss her job.

“I like the businesses and I like the people,” Burwell said. “I will miss that connection …. I feel a little like I am the chamber.”

But she said it is time to go.

“For years I was ‘Cathy with the chamber’ and now I am just ‘Cathy,’” she said.

