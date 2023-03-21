For Tim Burton, who signed a three-year employment agreement with the city of Helena on March 13 to be its next city manager, one of the most important tasks ahead is continuing to "create a culture where family actually is the priority."

While seated in his City-County Building office overlooking the southern end of Last Chance Gulch, the 63-year-old Burton expounded upon fostering a family-first mindset with the understanding that hundreds of employees have pressing obligations at home.

"Especially with day care as challenging as it is to find," he said.

But one doesn't need to look hard to see that sentiment permeate the day-to-day dealings with staff.

"The atmosphere in that building is so encouraging," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said just walk into any meeting with city administrators and "you can just see they're a pretty happy group, and they're a group who works well together, and that includes Tim being the leader of that group."

Collins said he perceived the staff was concerned the city commission might not select Burton and have to work through yet another regime change.

"We wanted some peace of mind for our employees," Collins said.

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland, one of the most senior city administrators, was hired as a city engineer by Burton during Burton's first stint as Helena's city manager from 2000 to 2009. Leland said having worked under Burton previously, he knew what to expect and now fellow city employees "see what it can be like and are breathing a sigh of relief."

He said that relief was felt almost immediately with Burton's hiring on an interim basis in April of 2022 and not only among staff.

"He calmed everyone down," Leland said. "You could see the commission kind of relax. ... It was a good feeling."

The commissioners and Burton met shortly after he was hired on an interim basis in 2022 to hash out priorities for the temporary gig. They came up with stabilizing operations, presenting a balanced budget and reviewing city systems and capital improvement plans.

He exceeded expectations.

Within weeks, Burton hired a director of community development and a city attorney. He later hired chiefs of the police and fire departments. He generated comprehensive capital improvement plans for each department, detailing existing assets, needs and long-range plans to meet those needs. He also delivered a balanced budget within the first six months as interim city manager.

"Last year's budget season was the best I've ever participated in," Logan said.

Logan headed the subcommittee created to assist the city in finding a city manager for the seventh time since the departure of Ron Alles in 2018.

He said the city historically relied on its human resources department to conduct all hiring processes, but as its operations grew larger and more complex, the need to bring in a third-party consultant to help land as talented an employee as it needed became apparent.

However the city was less than satisfied with results of previous consultants, as evidenced by the abrupt departures of former City Managers Ana Cortez in 2020 and Rachel Harlow-Schalk in 2022, and Logan said leadership wanted to "use a local firm that knew the community" in this latest attempt.

To the tune of $150 an hour, Helena-based Communication and Management Services helped shepherd the city commission through the entire hiring, from writing the job listing to orchestrating a thorough public interview process involving not only the city commission, but also its leadership team and Helena Citizens' Council.

Collins said the firm did an "exceptional job."

"CMS proved their worth," he said.

City spokesman Jacob Garcin said the city paid CMS $21,137 for its work.

CMS also did a survey of city staff and commissioners to catalogue issues and concerns with previous hiring processes and recommendations regarding the selection criteria and process for the new city manager hire.

The survey results were compiled in a report given to the subcommittee in October.

Collins and Logan, as well as City Commissioners Melinda Reed and Emily Dean, were surveyed. Department heads and staff surveyed included Police Chief Brett Petty, Fire Chief Jon Campbell, Clerk of the Commission Dannai Clayborn, Human Resources Director Renee McMahon and Leland, among others.

The report states most city commissioners expressed concerns about a "lack of understanding or agreement on what the city needs in a city manager during (the hiring) process."

One unnamed commissioner referencing the previous city manager hiring process stated "the two top candidates had divergent backgrounds, approaches and characteristics 'two quite different people,'" according to the report.

Department heads surveyed indicated they felt "previous recruitment processes were adequate," and that "the selection process is transparent and provides opportunities for input by city employees and citizens."

Logan said the survey was crucial.

"They made the recommendation early on to do the assessment of the previous two hires," Logan said. "That helped them and us build a better process."

CMS Managing Consultant Jim Kerins said that early reconnaissance was critical to ensuring the forthcoming processes' success.

"It was less a look back and more of an assessment of what everyone's needs were," Kerins said. "It really laid out elements of success for the job, and we used that as criteria for the selection process."

He said "by design," it was set up as a process "the city can take and use."

Logan and Dean have said they both hope to see the process replicated in future big-ticket hires.

Kerins said it was the commission's dedication to the process that truly made it a success.

"I was so impressed with how the commission was engaged, deliberate and thoughtful throughout the process," he said. "Hiring a city manager is one of the most important things a city can do in this form of government, and I was pleased with the level of effort our elected officials put into it."

Former Montana governor and local bar owner Steve Bullock said that what the city got for its effort is a city manager who is "deeply invested and passionate about his work, but is measured and consistently keeps his cool; a trait that is not always easy to maintain while working in upper-level government positions."

Burton worked as Bullock's chief of staff during Bullock's time as attorney general and governor.

"Having worked at the highest levels of state government and leading the League of Cities and Towns, he brings even greater experience than when he first served as city manager," Bullock said. "And, in speaking with him since, he maintains the same degree of excitement and enthusiasm about the city manager position as when I recruited him away from the city the first time."

Burton, whose annual salary is $180,000, said though "the world has changed around us" since last he held the position more than a decade ago, "the mission of the city is the same."

The city still has to provide clean drinking water and an able police force.

But the changes bring along new challenges, and Burton said one of staff's core responsibilities is "ensuring the commissioners are as informed as they can be when they go across the hall to take a vote."

He said leveraging "strong strategic partnerships" to solve some of the largest issues such as the unsheltered population, housing shortage and scarce child care options will also be critical as those partners "have much more expertise than the city."

Burton's new list of priorities as the full-time city manager "are established by the mayor and commission," but that he believes those priorities will look similar to those a year ago, continued stabilization efforts and another balanced budget for fiscal year 2024.

Issues such as housing and child care will also continue to be a concern for the commission going forward, Burton said.

His trick to taking care of the big things is often to take care of the little things.

Leland said he believes with a city manager in place for the next three years, the city can begin to reestablish processes for things like departmental budgeting and development within the city, "so everyone knows what to expect."

He said those types of processes fell to the wayside over a tumultuous past few years with little administrative stability.

By taking care of the little things like that -- securing water rights needed for municipal growth, ensuring a predictable process for developers and treating those around him with a familial respect -- Burton has faith his community can work through the big things like a housing shortage.

"We're not alone in finding our way through this," Burton said.