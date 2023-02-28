The Helena City Commission voted unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday to offer Tim Burton the job as its full-time city manager.

Burton, serving as interim city manager since the abrupt departure of former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk more than a year ago, also held the job as city manager from 2000 to 2009.

Throughout the lengthy interview process – which included public interviews with the Helena Citizens' Council, city department heads and the commission – Burton pointed to his work to stabilize operations over the past year such as developing comprehensive capital improvement plans for every department and delivering a balanced budget during a time when the city's finance department was largely depleted of staff.

The commissioners selected Burton with a 5-0 vote after an hour of closed-door deliberation over fellow finalists for the job, Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah, and Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon.

City Commissioners Emily Dean and Andy Shirtliff praised Burton for his lengthy resume and forward-thinking ideas.

"His ability to come to solutions with partners who can be finicky is evident," Dean said, citing Burton's work during his previous stint as city manager to complete the pedestrian tunnel under a state highway linking Great Northern to Centennial Park.

Shirtliff said he appreciated that Burton has hired four department heads since taking on the job on an interim basis in March 2022.

"I'm proud to have Tim Burton as our city manager," Shirtliff said as the commission's decision became public.

Both Dean and Shirtliff said they agreed with his tentative plan mentioned during his interview to establish a deputy city manager position.

"It's very clear he's committed to this community," Dean said.

Prior to their closed-door deliberation, the commissioners discussed each candidate's response to each question and presented a score for each, averaging those marks for a single score for each candidate to guide their deliberation, per the suggestion of CMS representative Jim Kerins.

Burton scored the highest with 4.7 out of a possible 5.

Strachan told the commission during one of his interviews he was fired from a recent job as head administrator in Sandy, Utah, after things "did not work out" over a difference in management style.

Dean said "(g)iven the complexity of our budget," she hoped for more specific examples of Strachan's experience with budgets.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed said she felt as though Strachan's response to the commission's question about furthering the city's sustainability resolutions lacked specificity and called it "very conservative."

Thomas told the commissioners he had recently tendered his resignation as head administrator in Amity, a town of about 2,000 people, for reasons known only to him.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins commended Thomas for having survived through four mayors as the head administrator in Amity.

Reed docked Thomas for a lack of experience in the arenas of tax increment financing and urban renewal districts, municipal tools Thomas referred to as the big league governance as opposed to the minor leagues of Amity.

Dean said she appreciated Thomas' candidness throughout the interview and that he brought his personality.

Strachan boasted decades of experience as a public employee in his home country of Canada and the United States. Thomas' resume included more than 20 years of service in the Air Force.

Having seen six different people hold the title of Helena's city manager since the departure of Ron Alles in 2018, the commission hired a third-party consultant, Helena-based Communication and Management Services, to help in the recruitment and hiring process at the cost of $150 an hour.

City Commissioner Sean Logan and Collins also established a city commission-city manager relations subcommittee to further expedite the process.

According to Kerins, the HCC representatives and city staff who interviewed the candidates provided copies of their individual reports for each candidate for the commission's consideration.

That commission and manager relations subcommittee previously hired CMS to survey commissioners and city department heads to catalogue issues, concerns and recommendations regarding the selection criteria and process for the new city manager.

The survey results were compiled in a report given to the subcommittee in October.

The report states most city commissioners expressed concerns about a "lack of understanding or agreement on what the city needs in a city manager during (the hiring) process."

One unnamed commissioner referenced the previous city manager hiring process and stated "the two top candidates had divergent backgrounds, approaches and characteristics 'two quite different people,'" according to the report.

Dean said she was pleased with the process.

"We have been deliberate in ensuring our t's are crossed and our i's dotted," she said.

Collins said it hasn't been an easy task.

"I myself wondered at times what the heck we were doing, but we prevailed in the process," he said.

No public comment was offered during Tuesday's meeting. Burton did not address the commission.