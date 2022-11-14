Burning restrictions enacted amid 'poor' air quality in Helena area

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the 24-hour air quality forecast was at a “poor” stage in the Helena area, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials said, adding that burning restrictions are in effect until this stage has been lifted.

People may not operate a solid-fuel burning device such as a wood stove or fireplace unless an exemption has been granted or a variance has been approved by the Lewis and Clark Board of Health.

Officials said particulate levels have not improved or have worsened and are not expected to improve over the next 24 hours. Average particulate levels exceed National Ambient Air Quality standards. This forecast applies to all areas within the Helena Air Pollution Control District.

Jay Plant, environmental health specialist with Lewis and Clark Public Health, said residents who use a wood stove as their only source of heat can apply for a variance to the regulations. Residents may possibly qualify for a low-income exemption or an exemption if their heating system is temporarily inoperable.

County health officials said in an email the Helena area is seeing extended air quality impacts in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

Sensitive people, such as children, the elderly, and those with aggravated heart, lung or cardiopulmonary disease, may experience an increase in respiratory symptoms.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The fire management officer for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said there were no prescribed burns scheduled for Monday and would review the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

They said they would work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to ensure they are burning on good dispersion days.

Plant said the Forest Service will typically delay any burns until the air stagnation improves and the meteorological forecast is favorable.

In some cases, a prescribed burn may have been ignited days prior to the declaration of a “poor” air quality event and cannot be extinguished immediately, he said.

