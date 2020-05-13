Bullock says state budget in good shape

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday said calls to cut the state's budget are premature and his office projects to have $113 million in general fund reserves at the end of July 2021.

The Democratic governor offered up budget estimates following Republican lawmakers saying earlier in the week they're drafting a letter, to be discussed in a May 20 meeting, that asks Bullock to make spending reductions.

"We'll handle the budget just like we've handled our response to COVID-19, based on science and data and by responsibly handling the day-to-day changes. We won't handle it based on politics," Bullock said Wednesday in a call with reporters.

Montana will end the current fiscal year in June relatively close to revenue estimates adopted by the state Legislature in 2019, projected Tom Livers, Bullock's budget director. But then things will take a turn.

"(It's) likely in the second year of the biennium starting July 1 we do expect to see some, undoubtedly, significant revenue falloff," Livers said.

The state pushed back its income tax filing deadline to July 15, so there's still not much data to form Montana-specific projections revenue projections.